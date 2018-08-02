A 19-year-old from Mobile pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday after admitting to shooting and killing another teenage boy during the final parades of 2016 Mardi Gras season.

According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, Algernon Grayson entered a blind plea on Thursday to a single manslaughter charge connected to the death of Amir Parker.



Grayson will now avoid a murder trial, which could have resulted in a possible life sentence, but he could still face anywhere from two to 20 years in state prison when he’s sentenced Sept. 6.





Parker’s death was first reported as a shooting on Feb. 9, 2016, which was Fat Tuesday that year.



After receiving reports of shots being fired, police found Parker suffering from gunshot wounds between Government and Conti Streets near the Scott Street intersection.

He was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries and died. He was 15 years old.



Grayson — a 16-year-old at the time — was arrested for murder nine days later, and prosecutors chose to try him as an adult.

According to police, he and Parker had been involved in a prior dispute that led to the fatal shooting that evening.











