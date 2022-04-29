“Uncooperative victims” from the 2019 shooting at Ladd-Peebles stadium have led to the light sentencing of the young man charged with nine counts of attempted murder.

DeAngelo Parnell, who was 17 at the time, opened fire on Aug. 30, 2019, during a Williamson and LeFlore high school football game, striking nine individuals between the ages of 15 and 18.

On Thursday, Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson accepted a plea agreement between Parnell and the Mobile County District attorney’s office. In exchange for Parnell’s confession, he agreed to a 20-year split sentence, which includes five years in state prison and three years of probation. The defendant was represented by Mobile attorney Chase Dearman.

Parnell has been in pre-trial custody since his arrest on Aug. 31, 2019, with a bond of $405,000. His time served will count toward his five-year sentence, meaning he will be out of custody in about two years.

Parnell, now 20, was a student at LeFlore High School when he committed the shooting. As a minor, he was considered a forbidden person and could not legally possess a firearm. On the same day as his plea agreement, two students at LeFlore High School were found with firearms on campus, according to Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) officials.

Security measures were ramped up for public sporting events by MCPSS after the 2019 incident. The measures included private security detail, walk-through metal detectors and a no-re-admission policy.

Despite those steps, three young men managed to bring two firearms through Ladd-Peebles’ front gate during the fourth quarter of a Williamson – Vigor football game last fall. One individual, Hezekiah Belfon, opened fire at a “rival gang” group. Five individuals were hit, and one sustained critical injuries.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis told Lagniappe the victims in Parnell’s case were uncooperative.

“In fact, they sided with the defendant,” Davis said. “We cannot prosecute cases to the fullest extent the law allows when essential victims and witnesses will not cooperate. This is an ongoing problem in our community.”

Davis said the only victims who would speak with prosecutors sided with the defendant and even advocated for him to get youthful offender status. She said this forced the DA’s office to seek the plea agreement they did.

“It is not the outcome we hoped for but it’s the best we could do under the circumstances. We must have the help of essential witnesses in order to prosecute these violent offenders to the fullest extent the law allows,” Cummings said.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told Lagniappe the outcome was disappointing but shows the need for victims and witnesses to be committed to helping the prosecutorial process. He said his office is confident his officers, the DA’s office and the judicial system performed well on this case.

Without [victims’ and witnesses’] testimonies and resolve, cases are typically pleaded out, which is unfortunate as it sends a message that we are not tough on crime,” Prine said.

Dearman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.