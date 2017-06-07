Three teenagers accused of carrying pistols while “driving around” Mobile “starting fights” on Facebook live unwittingly broadcast their own arrests to thousands Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Mobile Police Department, 19-year-olds Hisham Jameel Richardson, Johnny Tyrece Vail and Reginald Rayshawn Square were driving in the area of Figures Park and attempting to start fights — all of which was broadcast live on Facebook.

However, near the end of a 40-minute video uploaded to a Facebook account registered to Square, the trio appears surprised when a Mobile Police cruiser pulls up to the Exxon Gas Station at 2272 St. Stephens Road, where the men were still broadcasting.

Near the end of the video, which has been shared nearly 300 times and viewed more than 8,000, a Mobile police officer is heard yelling, “get on the ground now” before the screen goes black. All three were arrested and taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail on multiple charges.

Richardson and Vial are both facing charges of carrying a pistol without a permit, harassment and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Vail is facing an additional charge for violating the terms of his probation and has a separate pistol permit charge pending from late May.

Square, who has no prior arrests listed with Metro, is only facing charges for carrying a pistol without a permit and harassing communications. As of Wednesday afternoon, the video of the incident could still be viewed on his public Facebook profile.



The day after the arrests, MPD released a statement urging citizens “to call 911 if they see anything on social media showing someone in immediate danger or that’s part of a potentially life-threatening situation.”

“When you see something on social media that threatens the life of another person or group of people, involve Mobile police,” Chief Lawrence Battiste said. “By being vigilant you can help us protect those targeted and put a stop to senseless crimes.”

Battiste added that MPD takes “threats of crime seriously” and would “prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law.”



Updated at 3:30 p.m., June 8, to include statements from the Mobile Police Department and Chief Lawrence Battiste.