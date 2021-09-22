Photo | Provided

The lessons continue to come our way as the prep football season unfolds. As we reach the halfway point in the season, at least for many of the teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, there are some items that stand out more than others. Here are Five Things to consider as we head into this week’s games:

Taking a break: There are only 14 games on the schedule this week for teams in Mobile and Baldwin counties. That’s mainly because 10 of the 32 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are using this week to take a rest. Those using their off week include some of the area’s top teams: Faith Academy, St. Paul’s, Theodore, Spanish Fort, Fairhope, Baker, Daphne, Vigor, Mobile Christian and Gulf Shores. This is by design, for the most part, many coaches believing a week off in the middle of the season offers their teams a chance to catch their breath, give some players with nagging injuries a chance to heal and assess where they are and what needs to take place in the second half of the regular season.

Unbeaten in region: A dozen teams are unbeaten in regional play heading into this week’s games in AHSAA regions that include Lagniappe coverage area teams. Four of those teams are in a region including area teams, but are not in the Lagniappe coverage area, meaning only eight teams covered here are on that list.

In Class 7A, Region 1, Theodore (4-0) and Fairhope (3-0) had unblemished region records. In Class 6A, Region 1, Spanish Fort (3-0) and Saraland (3-0) hold that designation. UMS-Wright (2-0) and B.C. Rain (2-0) are unbeaten against Class 5A, Region 1 opponents, while in Class 4A, Region 1, the unbeaten teams are Vigor (3-0) and Williamson (2-0). In Class 3A, Region 1, T.R. Miller (3-0) and Flomaton (2-0) lead the way, while in Class 2A, Region 1 Clarke County (3-0) and Leroy (2-0) are unbeaten in the region.

Positive surprises: A few teams have gained attention as positive surprises with their results thus far. The three teams that most live up to that billing include St. Michael, B.C. Rain and Baker. St. Michael is off to a 3-1 overall start and is 2-1 in Class 4A, Region 1. The program had a 5-25 all-time record coming into the season and had never won a region game previously. Things are improving. B.C. Rain was 1-9 last season and hasn’t had a winning season since 2005. The Red Raiders are currently tied for first in Class 5A, Region 1 at 2-0 with UMS-Wright. The Hornets, in tough Class 7A, Region 1, have gotten off to a 4-1 overall record and 3-1 regional mark that puts them in third.

Negative surprises: The surprise teams that stand out for the lack of success thus far in the season include Murphy, Blount and St. Paul’s, though there should be an asterisk assigned to the St. Paul’s inclusion here. The Saints, who went 15-0 and won the Class 5A state title last season, are just 2-3 overall and 1-1 in Region 1. But every team they have placed thus far was ranked last week, including a pair of Class 6A teams in McAdory and No. 1 Spanish Fort. Look for the Saints to make a run in the second half of the season. Blount has been a powerhouse for the past few seasons, so seeing the Leopards at 1-4 overall and 1-2 in Class 6A, Region 1 is surprising, as is the fact that they have been shut out twice. Murphy is coming off a disappointing 5-5 season from a year ago, and the Panthers currently find themselves at 1-4 overall and 1-3 in Class 7A, Region 1.

Newcomers: Eight new head coaches entered the area this season. So, how are they faring at this point in the season? Philip Rivers at St. Michael leads the way. The Cardinals are 3-1 overall and 2-1 in region play and tied for third in the region. Gulf Shores’ Mark Hudspeth (3-2 overall, 1-2, fourth) and Williamson’s Melvin Pete Jr. (3-2, 2-0, second) are next in line. Alma Bryant’s Bart Sessions (2-2, 1-2, fourth) and McGill-Toolen’s Norman Joseph (2-2, 2-1, third) are looking to add more wins in the coming weeks. Cottage Hill’s Bobby Parrish has made his way back to a head coaching position with a 1-2 overall record and 0-2 region mark (sixth). Blount head coach Dedrick Sumpter (1-4, 1-2, tied for fourth) is looking to turn things around while LeFlore head coach Shon Burney (0-4, 0-3, seventh) hasn’t gotten his team on track yet.