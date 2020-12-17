UMS-Wright head football coach Terry Curtis has been named one of five coaches across the country to receive the 2020 Regional Power of Influence Award, presented by the American Football Coaches Association and the American Football Coaches Foundation.

Curtis is the Region 2 recipient of the award. He will be recognized for the honor at the AFCA virtual convention Jan. 12-14.

Curtis has been the head football coach at UMS-Wright for 22 years. Prior to his current stint, he was the head coach at Murphy from 1993-98 and at Shaw from 1989-92. He has an overall record of 325-90 with eight state championships. He has a playoff record of 77-21 and has guided UMS-Wright to at least the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs in 19 of his 22 years.

He currently serves as president of the Alabama Football Coaches Association and serves on the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s governing body. Curtis was a founding member of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game and has been chair of the selection committee for more than 30 years.

Curtis is a member of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame and the UMS-Wright Hall of Fame, to name a few. Curtis has also won multiple Coach of the Year awards in Alabama.