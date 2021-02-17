Band: Cole Jones

Date: Saturday, Feb. 20 at 9:30 p.m.

Venue: Top of the Bay, 28971 U.S. Highway 98 (Daphne), 251-431-1499

Tickets: Call for more info

Hurley, Mississippi, is just a hop over the state line. Those venturing to this small hamlet will find themselves deep in farming country with cotton fields lining the highway. Country up-and-comer Cole Jones developed his love for music in this rural environment. When he was 4 years old, Jones picked up the drumsticks. Jones swapped out the drums for the guitar in his teen years. Not long after, he decided to experiment with country music. After establishing his reputation in the Gulf Coast music scene, Jones found himself opening for notables such as Darius Rucker, Doug Stone and Darryl Worley. His talent for songwriting has also allowed him to participate in the Mississippi Songwriters Festival for many years.

In 2015, Jones released his debut EP, “This Town.” The EP’s opener, “Country Thang,” establishes Jones’s musical and lyrical philosophy. This testament to his love of traditional country is delivered with a bold honky-tonk attitude highlighted by Jones’s countrified tenor vocal work.

The “Backwoods Version” of “Country Thang” should not be missed either. The EP’s title track is a dramatic anthem dedicated to the genteel and charming nature of country living. With a nod to artists such as Garth Brooks and George Strait, both of these tracks show Jones’s talent for penning great country tunes for both traditional and modern fans. In 2020, Jones released the single “Like a Love Song,” which could be the harbinger of another studio album.