To the editor:

Thank you for your series on the “Tensaw Time Bomb.” I am on the verge of throwing up worrying about the possible impacts of Tropical Storm Barry on Power Plant Barry (how ironic?). How may days of rain; how many inches of rain will it take before the dam fails? Another Harvey (60 inches)? Two consecutive Harveys? Just imagining all that toxic coal ash flowing into Mobile Bay turns my stomach almost as much as Alabama Power/Southern Co.’s posturing, politicking, greed and denial.

Who cares how long it will take or how much it will cost? We all use electricity and we all will pay, one way or the other, so do the right thing — move it (upland into a lined pit). And while we are at it, and we have all that water flowing south, why not build water turbines for a cleaner alternative energy source. Every citizen should be able to connect the dots between climate change and fossil fuels and rise up to create the political will to stop the way it has always been done and demand reparations for what has been done in the name of the “economy, jobs and profit” and realize the Green New Deal is real, it matters and it’s the future, if it’s not too late.

If you, too, are tired of becoming sick to your stomach every time it rains, worrying about the upstream disaster waiting to ruin our corner of the world, then join www.MobileBaykeeper.org, the Mobile Bay Sierra Club, www.citizensclimatelobby.org www.climatereality.org etc.

P.S.

Mmy homeowner’s insurance (ALFA) umbrella policy recently added “terrorism” to its coverage (and doubled the premium). This Plant Barry is a security risk (chemical warfare). Also, this is earthquake country — what if we got a “big one?” Can’t drink the water, can’t eat the food, can’t breathe the air and no insurance if you get sick. Thank you again for opening our eyes!

Riva Fralick

Silverhill, AL

On behalf of the Fairhope Unitarian Fellowship, Social/Environmental Action Committee