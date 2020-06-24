Early afternoon, June 16, at the intersection of Bit and Spur Road and Airport Boulevard, I was in my stopped car awaiting an opportunity to turn right into heavy westbound traffic. A car turning into the entrance of Bit and Spur from Airport was hit by another car. Wham! The hit car spun so that the rear of that car careened into mine, hitting just behind my driver’s door.

Assessing that I was not visibly injured, I accessed my cell phone to text my husband. I heard a tap at my window and looked up to see a policeman knocking on my window.

“Are you alright, ma’am?” he asked.

“Yes, thank you, I think so.”

“I’m going to check on the others, and then I’ll be back,” he said.

As I tried again to text my husband, I wondered how that young policeman had gotten to us so quickly. Without being asked, he clarified when he returned to my car window.

“There will be another officer here soon,” he said, “and he will get all the necessary information from each of you. I’m actually off duty and was on my way home.”

That off-duty policeman stayed with us until an on-duty policeman arrived. Each of them was polite and caring.

How fortunate we are in Mobile to have a policeman so dedicated as to care for us even when not officially on duty, so loving to strangers to delay returning home to his own loved ones. To that policeman who stopped to help each of us in the three involved cars: Thank you. I appreciate your kind heart and your dedication … even while realizing I do not even know your name.

L. Robinson

Mobile