More and more folks are getting their “shots” and we are on the way back to “normal,” but of course, in Mobile, that means we are on the way back to the gloriously abnormal. Postposed fetes are being added back to the calendar, including Mardi Gras-style parades and balls, weddings and concerts.

Sadly, the pandemic was extra unlucky to our Irish pubs and parades. Many once again had to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day activities we would “normally” be celebrating this week and weekend.

But we are getting there. And the energy is palpable and it feels nice, Clark, real, real nice!

We have a good bit to get to this week and as they say, there is no time like the present!

So, without further ado, my lads and lassies, here’s a little Boozie O’News for ya!

Goat Painting Lady on HBO

As we reported a couple of weeks ago, a Lillian woman who “accidentally” painted her neighbor’s goat as a prank, believing it was her cousin’s, was arrested for theft of property and animal cruelty. Though the goat owner has since said it was all a misunderstanding and she would like the charges dropped, that did not stop the woman, Erica Farmer, from ending up on the “New Rules” portion of the March 5 show of “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO.

Maher flashed Farmer’s mugshot on the screen and said, “New Rule: If you don’t want to get arrested for stealing and painting your neighbor’s goat, try wiping that look off your face that says I’ll steal your f*cking goat and paint it too.”

Arguably, you could say Bill might have a similar look on this face in this screenshot.

Ala-bammy Grammys

For a state that gets so constantly derided from other less “flyover” parts of the country, Alabama musicians and producers took home quite a few gilded gramophones at the Grammys last weekend, including a couple of Mobilians.

Jimmy Hall of Wet Willie fame took home a Grammy for his work with the Fisk Jubilee Singers, who won in the Best Roots Gospel category. Rogest “Rosco” Carstarphen Jr. was a producer on Jonathan McReynolds’ “Movin’ On,” which won Best Gospel Performance Song.

And Alabamian Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes fame won Best Rock Song for “Stay High,” a song off of her solo offering.

Football, basketball, Grammys. We win all the things!

Not too bad, Bama. Not too bad.

Strange Tales from the MPD Blotter

The following is a list of some of the stranger incidents taken from Mobile Police Department reports over the last week. As always, presented without names or comment ….

Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Possession of Controlled Substance and Carrying Brass Knuckles

On Tuesday, March 9 at approximately 2:43 a.m., police responded to the 8600 block of Taber Drive in reference to a suspicious activity call. Upon arrival, officers discovered a stolen pickup truck parked at the location and took a male suspect into custody.

Vehicle Struck by a Train

On Sunday, March 14 at approximately 8:25 p.m., police responded to the area of Gayle Street near Tennessee Street in reference to a vehicle struck by a train. The female driver of the vehicle attempted to cross the train tracks and was struck. No one was injured.

Well, kids, that’s all I got this week. Just remember, if it’s rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or some plain ol’ Grammy lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!