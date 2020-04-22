My column last week attempted to identify a starting five from the top college athletic programs in the country. My goal was to name the top five athletes from every school, with the additional criteria that there could be no more than one player from a single sport.

My selections were based equally on the players’ career in college and beyond college.

So, for a school like Texas the team consisted of a football player (Earl Campbell), a baseball player (Roger Clemens), a basketball player (Kevin Durant), a golfer (Jordan Speith) and a softball player (Cat Osterman).

The team I nominated for Auburn drew some dissenting opinions, to say the least. I did not include Bo Jackson, even though I regard him as the greatest American athlete of all time.

Jackson’s baseball career was far behind that of Frank Thomas (the only Southeastern Conference player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame) and Tim Hudson (who had the best college season in SEC history when he was both the best pitcher and hitter in the league).

That opinion was not all that controversial.

But what about football? Based equally on college and pro accomplishments, I stand behind the opinion that Cam Newton is the best football player in Auburn history.

Like Jackson, Newton won the Heisman Trophy at Auburn. Unlike Jackson, he went on to win the MVP award in the NFL and led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl. Who knows, Newton may yet add a major chapter to his NFL resume.

The Jackson-Newton debate got me wondering about the greatest football players in history based equally on their college and pro careers.

So, let’s take a look at that debate.

First, let’s agree that anyone who won a Heisman Trophy deserves to at least be considered. Second, let’s agree that anyone who played before the Super Bowl era began didn’t have a chance to have a pro career significant enough to be on top.

So, that leaves us with all the Heisman winners from 1963 until today. We also can’t yet consider the last three winners – Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield – since their careers are just getting started.

When we throw out the great college players who didn’t accomplish much as pros – such as Auburn’s Pat Sullivan, Florida’s Steve Spurrier, Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel and Oklahoma’s Jason White – we’re left with the following contenders: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Cam Newton, Mark Ingram, Carson Palmer, Ricky Williams, Charles Woodson, Eddie George, Desmond Howard, Barry Sanders, Tim Brown, Bo Jackson, Herschel Walker, Marcus Allen, Billy Sims, Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, Jim Plunkett, O.J. Simpson and Roger Staubach.

Lamar Jackson, Henry, Newton and Ingram are still in the league. Jackson and Henry have shown enough flash as pros to think they might eventually be in the running for the top spot. But they certainly aren’t yet.

The top seven contenders are Barry Sanders, Herschel Walker, Marcus Allen, Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, O.J. Simpson and Roger Staubach.

Allen is certainly a strong candidate. To this day the former USC star is the only player in history to win a national championship, a Heisman Trophy, a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP award.

Simpson may be the greatest running back in college history and the greatest in pro history.

Sanders never had a chance to check all of those boxes because of the team he had around him in Detroit. But his greatness at Oklahoma State and the Lions probably makes him the greatest college/pro running back of all-time.

The only quarterback in consideration is Staubach, who was a star at Navy then a Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, there are many great players who never won the Heisman Trophy. That adds to the fact that this sports debate can never have a definitive answer that everyone can agree upon.

But for my money, Barry Sanders is the greatest football player of all time based on his college and professional career.

