The Blind Tiger, a popular Bay St. Louis-based restaurant, will enter Alabama in early 2023 with a location on the Fairhope Municipal Pier. Other locations include Biloxi, Slidell and Madisonville, La.

“This location is amazing,” owner Thomas Genin said. “I have driven from Slidell to Apalachicola looking for locations and, from a waterfront standpoint, I haven’t seen anything that compares to this.”

With spectacular views of Mobile Bay, the Fairhope Municipal Pier will be home to 2,500 square feet of all-fresh-not-frozen Gulf Coast fare. The menu, usually displayed on a chalkboard, features items like a double cheddar burger, Gulf shrimp po’boy, Mahi Mahi tacos, pulled pork nachos and seared yellowfin tuna.

“Our menu is simple and the items on it are delicious,” Genin said. “The Blind Tiger in Fairhope will be a fun, casual waterfront spot where you can get great food and drink and, if you want to, pull your boat up right to the restaurant.”

Fairhope resident and Genin’s partner in the project, Brent Barkin, looks forward to seeing The Blind Tiger’s impact on the community.

“This will bring additional life to a landmark in Fairhope,” Barkin said. “Our hope is that The Blind Tiger will be the catalyst that ignites this portion of Fairhope and builds upon the great foundation that already exists downtown. Our family is thrilled to be part of Thomas’ vision for the pier.”

The existing space at the pier will be gutted and renovated, with possible future expansion.

Mike Saucier, president of Gulf States Real Estate Services, and broker Donald Holyfield managed the transaction.

“Being an avid boater, I am excited about the ability to take friends and family by boat to this wonderful new destination on the Eastern Shore,” Saucier said. “There has been a need for more waterfront dining and The Blind Tiger will do just that.”

As new life is pumped into the area, the Fairhope Pier Marina will reap the benefits and become a more active area for pontoon boat rentals, sunset cruises, and kayak and paddle board rentals. The Blind Tiger also has a kids’ fishing rodeo and fundraiser in the works.

“Mayor Sherry Sullivan and the City Council have been instrumental in making this location work for us,” Genin said. “We can’t wait to be part of the Fairhope community.”

The Blind Tiger is interviewing concession businesses interested in setting up shop on the Fairhope Municipal Pier. Email [email protected] for more details.

