The Blind Tiger, a popular Bay St. Louis-based restaurant, will enter Alabama in early 2023 with a location on the Fairhope Municipal Pier. Other locations include Biloxi, Slidell and Madisonville, La.
“This location is amazing,” owner Thomas Genin said. “I have driven from Slidell to Apalachicola looking for locations and, from a waterfront standpoint, I haven’t seen anything that compares to this.”
With spectacular views of Mobile Bay, the Fairhope Municipal Pier will be home to 2,500 square feet of all-fresh-not-frozen Gulf Coast fare. The menu, usually displayed on a chalkboard, features items like a double cheddar burger, Gulf shrimp po’boy, Mahi Mahi tacos, pulled pork nachos and seared yellowfin tuna.
“Our menu is simple and the items on it are delicious,” Genin said. “The Blind Tiger in Fairhope will be a fun, casual waterfront spot where you can get great food and drink and, if you want to, pull your boat up right to the restaurant.”
Fairhope resident and Genin’s partner in the project, Brent Barkin, looks forward to seeing The Blind Tiger’s impact on the community.
“This will bring additional life to a landmark in Fairhope,” Barkin said. “Our hope is that The Blind Tiger will be the catalyst that ignites this portion of Fairhope and builds upon the great foundation that already exists downtown. Our family is thrilled to be part of Thomas’ vision for the pier.”
The existing space at the pier will be gutted and renovated, with possible future expansion.
Mike Saucier, president of Gulf States Real Estate Services, and broker Donald Holyfield managed the transaction.
“Being an avid boater, I am excited about the ability to take friends and family by boat to this wonderful new destination on the Eastern Shore,” Saucier said. “There has been a need for more waterfront dining and The Blind Tiger will do just that.”
As new life is pumped into the area, the Fairhope Pier Marina will reap the benefits and become a more active area for pontoon boat rentals, sunset cruises, and kayak and paddle board rentals. The Blind Tiger also has a kids’ fishing rodeo and fundraiser in the works.
“Mayor Sherry Sullivan and the City Council have been instrumental in making this location work for us,” Genin said. “We can’t wait to be part of the Fairhope community.”
The Blind Tiger is interviewing concession businesses interested in setting up shop on the Fairhope Municipal Pier. Email [email protected] for more details.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
- Atchison Home is a new tenant of Portico Fairhope, a mixed-use development at 561 Fairhope Ave. The furniture and design studio leased 2,200 square feet of space in Suite 103 with plans to open in September. Jeff Barnes, CCIM, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, represented the property owner and developer, Haley Development, in the lease transaction and is the exclusive leasing agent for the commercial portion of the project. Lewis Golden of Hamilton & Company represented Atchison Home. Portico’s Phase I comprises 12,000 square feet of commercial space on two floors fronting Fairhope Avenue and is 100 percent leased. An additional 3,700 square feet of office space, as well as 12 luxury residential cottages, are under construction. Contact Stirling Properties to secure commercial space.
- A local investor paid $3,280,000 for Palm Plaza Shopping Center at 1115 N. McKenzie St. in Foley, according to Andrew Dickman, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. Palm Plaza is a fully occupied shopping center including tenants Dollar General, Subway, H&R Block and others.
- Mentoring and Behavioral Services leased 2,500 square feet of space at University Place, 820 University Blvd., in Mobile, according to Nathan Handmacher, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord. Manning Courtney of Courtney and Morris represented the tenant. Mentoring and Behavioral Services is an Alabama/Georgia clinic specializing in healthy approaches to understanding developmental disorders through Applied Behavioral Analysis Therapy.
- Victory Pediatrics leased 2,090 square feet at Mobile Office Park, 3929 Airport Blvd., in Mobile, according to Jill Meeks, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, who represented the tenant. Jay Roberds of CRE Mobile represented the landlord.
- Arena Fire Protection purchased a total of 5.15 acres, including a 15,000-square-foot office/warehouse building, at 10023 Lifeline Court in Mobile. The company is expanding its territory to Alabama and relocating its headquarters to Mobile. Mike Reid of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. represented both the seller, JMZ Realty LLC, and the buyer in the $790,000 transaction. Arena Fire Protection Inc. provides fire sprinklers, alarms and extinguishers and CCTV systems for commercial, residential and industrial industries.
- Austal USA and Saildrone Inc. partnered to build cutting-edge, autonomous uncrewed surface vehicles. This new partnership combines Saildrone’s uncrewed surface vehicle technology with Austal USA’s advanced manufacturing capabilities. It provides the U.S. Navy and other government customers with a cutting-edge solution for maritime missions requiring persistent wide area coverage. The Surveyor, developed and designed by Saildrone, will be manufactured exclusively by Austal USA in Mobile.
- 525 Solutions in Bayou La Batre and Clarity LLC in Mobile received funds through the Alabama Innovation Corporation’s more than $4.5 million Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program. 525 Solutions brings new jobs and industry to the region by working with underrepresented communities to turn shrimp shell waste into valuable products, reducing reliance on plastics and pollution. Clarity LLC will measure the effectiveness of a compliance-based software program to lessen risks associated with prescribing controlled substances in pain management settings.
- Congratulations to Eva Golson, former director of the Mobile Film Office, who received the Alabama Tourism Department’s Lifetime Achievement Award Aug. 29. Other Mobile tourism industry professionals honored for outstanding leadership and dedication to the industry include Andrew Felts, communications and public relations manager for Visit Mobile, recipient of the Rising Star Award; and Rhonda Davis, director of sales and marketing for USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park, recipient of the Tourism Employee of the Year Award.
- Vertex Energy’s Mobile Site, through a partnership with Make-A-Wish, kicked off its 2022 Turnaround program by granting the first of 12 wishes: They are sending 6-year-old Chloe to Disney World in Orlando with her family. Chloe looks forward to seeing her favorite princesses, enjoying the park’s many rides and adventures, and visiting the Disney water park. Vertex sponsors “wishes” to a dozen children as part of its employee safety incentive program. Vertex makes donations for every shift worked that is OSHA injury-free. One shift equals $300, while one day equates to $600. Last year’s site program exceeded its goal, raising a total of $37,814.
- A $2.3 million grant renewal from the National Institutes of Health will help scientist Kevin Macaluso, Ph.D., and colleagues at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama ultimately improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases transmitted by fleas and other insects. Macaluso said the grant is essential for his lab’s continued work.
- Francie O’Hea Ruzic, M.D., obstetrician and gynecologist, joins Mobile Bay OBGYN Center following the completion of an obstetrics and gynecology residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. As a Mobile native, Dr. Ruzic is thrilled to provide care to women of all ages in her hometown. She is accepting new patients. Call 251-435-7900 for an appointment. Dr. Ruzic earned her medical degree from the University of South Alabama and her Bachelor of Science degree from Auburn University.
- Infirmary Health earned recognition as one of the “Best places to work and the top health care system employer in the state of Alabama,” according to the 2022 America’s Best-in-State Employers list released by Forbes magazine. Infirmary Health has 6,100 employees from Mobile, Baldwin and surrounding counties, and accounts for an additional 6,500 indirect jobs across the state.
- Dr. Richard Webb, a fellowship-trained pain management specialist, will discuss treatments for chronic pain at a free community education seminar on Sept. 14. The seminar includes a complimentary lunch. Webb will present “Effective Treatment for the Relief of Chronic Pain” at the Orange Beach Adult and Senior Activity Center, 26251 Canal Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Coding Ninjas Pensacola is leasing 2,500 square feet of shopping center space at Plaza North Shopping Center, 3 West Nine Mile Road, in Pensacola. Coding Ninjas Pensacola is a franchisee of Code Ninjas, a fast-growing kids’ coding franchise with hundreds of locations. The targeted opening date is November 2022. Jason Scott, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction for the landlord, and Shiv Nanji with Morrow Hill represented the tenant.
- American Esoteric Laboratories leased 2,259 square feet at Seaway Center, 14055 Seaway Road, in Gulfport, Miss., according to Jill Meeks and Jason Scott, senior advisors with Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord in the transaction. American Esoteric Laboratories is a regional provider of esoteric and clinical laboratory services as a division of Sonic Healthcare USA.
- Altaworx LLC was named the Mobile Chamber 2022 Small Business of the Year at a reception Sept. 1. Founded in Fairhope in 2003, Altaworx is a technology and telecommunications company that helps businesses find communication solutions, including the emerging demand for Voice Over Internet Protocol business telephone systems. Altaworx operates two AT&T data centers in Dallas and Atlanta and has a presence in 46 states. Altaworx’s mission is to always have a positive impact on its customers, employees, agents, resellers and vendors. Small Business of the Year finalists also included Mount Man of Mobile, LLC and Walks and Wags Inc. Applicants were evaluated by a committee and chosen based on business operations and impact, financial position, innovation and entrepreneurship, customer service and market strategy, and community involvement.
- A local landmark on Bienville Square, the Title Building, recently sold to a local group of investors for $1,344,500. This iconic, 17,000-square-foot building is located at 164 St. Francis St., adjacent to the Athelstan Club. The new owners plan to renovate the historic building into an upscale mixed-use property. John D. Peebles, CCIM, SIOR, and William Peebles represented the seller in this transaction. Inge and Associates worked with the buyers.
