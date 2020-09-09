The Earth system is warming and it’s faster than detected since humans walked the planet. Research studies and data from the overwhelming majority of climate scientists worldwide attribute human activity as the primary cause of the rapid temperature rise. There’s little debate on that. When there’s debate about climate change, it usually involves a non-scientist over what we should or shouldn’t do about it.

Satellites pointing at the sun confirm the sun has not substantially changed its output in decades. Simple air measurements show steady worldwide increases in CO2. CO2 warms the planet. The rate of warming correlates to the CO2 levels. Climatologists can go back centuries and directly measure air composition, including CO2 concentration in ice cores, to see how things have changed. C02 has different flavors, known as isotopes. The type that is increasing is the type from fossil fuel usage.

Since the Industrial Revolution, increasing fossil fuel use to provide energy for producing goods we need and the quality of life we want has allowed societies to prosper. And there are many more of us on Earth, demanding more stuff. Warming from methane and CO2 production is slowly throwing off the balance our societies have been built on. Rising sea level is an immediate threat.

Advertisements

CO2 and methane are potent and set off a warming, where increased evaporation adds more water vapor to the air to further trap heat. There are many tiny things that can have huge negative or positive impacts: snake venom, nitroglycerin, a tick, coronavirus, a vaccine.

How can we insignificant humans possibly influence the planet? Think of termites. Our individual footprints on Earth are small, but as a society they are tremendous. We’ve dammed and rerouted rivers, trimmed the tops off of mountains, filled wetlands, removed groundwater and introduced invasive species. We’ve created more cirrus clouds from high-flying jet aircraft that dim the sun.

Individually, if you drive 12,000 miles each year in a vehicle getting 24 mpg, then you burn 500 gallons of gasoline annually. Each gallon has 5.5 pounds of carbon. You emit over 2,700 pounds of carbon. The carbon joins with oxygen to create C02, which could then weigh as much as 10,000 pounds! Five tons!

Urban climate changes from population growth and development, more expanses of concrete, more commerce and industry, increased traffic and more air conditioners pumping the heat that would have been in your house outside. Without good planning, urban flooding increases where runoff is faster and greater due to fewer green spaces and trees. Studies show areas downwind of large industrial complexes get a little more rain due to the extra particles injected into the air upwind. Transpiration from huge expanses of corn in the Midwest has been shown to increase rain and thunderstorms.

A change in climate means changes in weather patterns, although I don’t know exactly how our weather may change. What do we do now? That’s next week in the Climate Chronicles.