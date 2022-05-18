Perhaps the hope is if you build it, they will come.

Last November, Gov. Kay Ivey broke ground on what was deemed the historic West Alabama Corridor near Linden in Marengo County.

For decades, the route was thought to be part of the solution to the economic malaise of Alabama’s Black Belt region.

The far-west part of Alabama is somewhat isolated from the rest of the state and has traditionally struggled with chronically high unemployment rates.

The situation could improve if there were just a better way to get there from Alabama’s major hubs, Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile, according to Ivey.

In her 2021 State of the State address, Ivey unveiled the project, which would create a four-lane highway from Thomasville to Tuscaloosa.

Once completed, a four-lane route would exist between Mobile and Tuscaloosa, utilizing U.S. Highway 43 and Alabama Highway 69.

That’s welcome news for those traveling from Mobile to Tuscaloosa to get to the University of Alabama. On game day, fans often hit U.S. Highway 45, which treks to the northwest of Mobile into Mississippi and Meridian.

Once in Meridian, they take Interstate 20-59 to Tuscaloosa.

While that seems out of the way, the four-lane route bypasses the small town and has elevated speed limits, which means it’s a faster trip than up through the western part of the state.

Currently, U.S. Highway 43 is four-laned from Chicksaw up into Saraland and Satsuma, intersecting with Interstate 65. It continues as four lanes to Thomasville in northern Clarke County.

That portion of four-lane to Thomasville was said to be the last significant highway project for that part of the state, pushed by the late former House Speaker Joe McCorquodale, the namesake of the bridge that crosses the Tombigbee River from Washington County into Clarke County and his hometown of Jackson.

Ivey’s proposal consists of three phases, the first of which is a bypass around the sleepy town of Linden, the county seat of Marengo County.

From there, the state will connect the southern portion, from the terminus of the four-lane route in Thomasville to the start of the Linden Bypass.

Additionally, a route connecting the northern end of the Linden Bypass to the terminus of Alabama Highway 69’s four-lane route that extends from Tuscaloosa to Moundville will be built, which will round out the project.

Sounds simple enough, right?

The estimated price tag for the proposal is $800 million. However, the project is not eligible for federal funding and will be paid for solely with state gas tax money.

Critics have questioned the need for the project and why the state would forgo other projects eligible for federal matching funds, which in many cases, for every dollar the state of Alabama puts toward a project that qualifies for federal money, the federal government matches with $4.

The West Alabama Corridor, if built entirely with state money, would leave $3.2 billion of federal matching funds on the table.

Tim James, a candidate in the Republican gubernatorial primary next Tuesday, has made his way around the state criticizing what he deemed the “West Alabama Boondoggle.”

According to the James campaign, traffic counts for the route are very low — as low as 3,000 cars a day travel between Thomasville and Linden. Compare that to the Wallace Tunnel, which sees traffic counts of 80,000 vehicles per day, Huntsville’s Interstate Highway 565 at 100,000 vehicles or U.S. Highway 280 near Birmingham in excess of a whopping 107,000 vehicles a day.

Although they have not done so openly, some members of the Alabama Legislature have grumbled about Ivey’s transportation priorities, including the West Alabama Corridor, after walking the plank, so to speak, for passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act and its accompanying gas tax increase.

There is some merit to Ivey’s approach. The project, likely never to qualify for federal funding given the lack of population and lack of economic activity in that region of the state, may never have gotten done otherwise.

The go-it-alone approach also comes at a significant cost reduction because anything the federal government finances is done with additional requirements and added costs.

And who is not to say that someday, the federal government would not come in with additional financial help for the project, given that Alabama’s lone Democrat in the congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Birmingham, is accruing seniority and advancing up the ladder on the House Appropriations Committee.

A well-placed earmark in an omnibus spending bill is not out of the realm of possibilities.

This project will be part of Ivey’s legacy. Should she win reelection this year, she will be the second-longest-serving governor, behind George Wallace, in Alabama history. You see Wallace’s name all around Alabama on community colleges, roads, bridges and other government buildings.

If the West Alabama Corridor has a positive impact, she will be remembered fondly for taking a chance on that part of the state.

If it flops, it won’t be the first time a massive public works project in the Black Belt was oversold. Remember how the Tenn-Tom Waterway was going to be life-changing?

They won’t necessarily come if you build it, but maybe this time is different.