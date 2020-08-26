Like everything else in 2020, the Alabama Legislature suffered a major disruption because of coronavirus, leaving some of the pressing issues facing state government to wither on the vine.

That is fine for a lot of us. Generally speaking, if you are conservative, the less government activity, the better. By being away from the State House, no taxes can be increased. There is not a possibility of some new law or government program that can complicate our lives.

In fact, a decrease in the amount of time the Alabama Legislature spends in Montgomery is a godsend.

Advertisements

Under normal circumstances, that would be true. This year, the abbreviated general session left a vacuum to fill in our system of the three branches of government.

And as the saying goes, nature abhors a vacuum.

Luckily, Gov. Kay Ivey and her administration are willing to fill that vacuum.

If truth be told, given these extraordinary circumstances, the Ivey administration would be willing to act as the executive and legislative branches, as we learned from the CARES Act funding debacle at the end of the 2020 general session.

At the end of April, when House and Senate leadership decided to proceed with the general session and pass budgets, Ivey press secretary Gina Maiola offered Governor Ivey’s earnest response of “surprise.”

Things escalated between the Legislature and Ivey when her authority was challenged on how the state would spend $1.8 billion in CARES Act coronavirus relief money. As soon as word spread, the Legislature would challenge the governor having sole discretion, hardball tactics were employed and members of the capitol press corps were provided with an itemized list, apparently submitted to the governor by State Senate leadership, which included a new statehouse.

How dare they want to build a new statehouse while people suffer.

At least that was the reaction we were all supposed to have.

Ivey had the Legislature on the ropes, and they gave in. Why fight it? The governor would continue to find ways to embarrass legislators. No one was particularly interested in a silly political squabble as the country grapples with COVID-19. Let’s just go home and live to fight another day, and so they did.

Now it is August. The emotions have cooled.

We are learning the absence of one branch of government has hamstrung the way our system of checks and balances was intended to function.

Most reasonable people believed some sort of restrictions should be in place to mitigate the virus’s threat. But when Alabama’s $200 billion economy was shut down through powers seemingly created out of executive fiat without a second, third or fourth opinion, members of the Legislature started asking questions.

In addition to that, there is a need for a discussion about what liability businesses should face, if any, related to COVID-19. Without concrete language, any business that remained open through the pandemic shutdown is vulnerable to legal action.

It’s not just COVID-related issues, either. If you have not heard, the Department of Justice is positioning itself to act on allegations of Eighth Amendment “cruel and unusual punishment” violations within the Alabama Department of Corrections prison facilities.

After punting in 2019 and the interruption in 2020, the Alabama Legislature has politically enabled the governor’s office to go at it alone on new prison construction to the tune of nearly $1 billion.

How is Kay Ivey going to do that without a nod from the Legislature? She just is.

Add to that an Alabama Department of Transportation that has qualms employing heavy-handed tactics that go into the realm of politics, and you start to see an executive branch at the state level that wields a lot of power.

Sideline the Legislature, and that power increases.

It might seem counterintuitive for conservative Republicans to want the Legislature in session. However, it is how you maintain a system of government in which the power is not centralized. It would be best if you had those representatives and senators back in Montgomery.

In sum, if the Legislature is not around to decide on weighty issues, Governor Ivey will.

The peculiar thing about it is very few within the legislative branch are publicly expressing a desire for a special session.

What gives? Didn’t the Legislature flip Republican in 2010?

In a time where ideology dominates our political discourse, how is it Republicans who assume the mantle of conservatism seem willing to allow an all-powerful executive branch to operate?

Granted, it would take the governor to call for a special session, but there is very little public urging for her to do so.

If you have the misfortune of reading the Montgomery Advertiser’s coverage of that question, it seems to be just the opposite.

“There’s nothing out there that I think is pressing,” Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh told the Advertiser last week. “I do not see a need for a special session. I’m not pushing for one. If anything, I’m suggesting we do not do a special.”

To give credit where credit is due, Sens. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, and Chris Elliott, R-Daphne, have pledged support for a special session.

The question is: Do Ivey and company not want a special session out of fear the Legislature could move to curb some of the executive branch’s power? Should that be a priority for a Republican governor in a conservative state?