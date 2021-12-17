Floretta Fortune’s legacy can already be seen on display in Mobile’s Parks and Recreation Department, but Mayor Sandy Stimpson as well as current and former city officials added to it on Thursday afternoon.

The city officially opened the Floretta Fortune walking trail at Figures Park in honor of the late parks employee, while her granddaughter Chamyne Fortune Thompson, who works as facilities manager in the department, was in attendance.

For Thompson, service is something inherited from her grandmother and the trail, which features plaques and signage honoring Fortune, is part of a legacy.

“This is a legacy,” she said. “Not just for her, but for the community.”

Fortune spent 50 years in the city parks department and helped organize the first black female softball team in Mobile, Stimpson said at the ribbon cutting. Stimpson thanked former Councilman Fred Richardson and current District 1 representative Councilman Cory Penn for bringing the project to fruition. The $99,000 trail is part of a larger $800,000 effort to revitalize the Toulminville Park, Stimpson said. The project includes updated concession stands, enhanced lighting, a new pavilion, a renovated pool building and other upgrades.

“I want to thank Fred Richardson for making sure Figures Park stayed as nice as any other in the city,” Stimpson said. “This is one of many upgrades to Figures Park.”

Richardson thanked Stimpson and Penn for not giving up on the project once the long-serving councilman left office.

“I left on Nov. 1 and the mayor and (Penn) could’ve said we’ve done enough, but they picked up where I left off,” Richardson said. “Let’s give them a hand.”

As part of the ceremony, Richardson unveiled two plaques attached to the trailhead signage, one showed Fortune’s photo and the other gave a synopsis of her accomplishments.

Parks and Recreation Director Shonda Smith said Fortune inspired others and everyone had a story about how she helped them.

“So, many people say she did so many things for them,” Smith said. “Hopefully this will help inspire others to be like her.”