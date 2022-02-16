Like many people, I’m always interested in seeing the commercials during the Super Bowl. It’s the folks on Madison Avenue taking their best shot creatively and sometimes it’s a winner, other times, not so much.

This past Sunday’s commercial fare wasn’t much different than usual and they sparked the standard debates about which was most effective. A lot of people thought the ad that was nothing more than a floating QR code was a big winner because it got people to interact. I was too worried it was a very expensive practical joke that would immediately direct us all to a photo of a gentleman whose likeness became synonymous with internet pranks during the COVID shutdown. I’d describe it in more detail, but most of you probably know exactly what I’m talking about and trying to describe it to the rest of you would get this column an NC-17 rating.

For me, the weirdest, most ominous commercial, though, was the one for Meta. Meta used to be Facebook if you’re not keeping up with changes from our tech genius overlords. Facebook is still Facebook, but Meta is the company that runs Facebook now. Same Mark Zuckerberg, just a new name. For Facebook, not Mark.

Not content to have already ruined human interaction, Zuck has a bold new plan to take us all into his metaverse. I’m just a simple caveman, but from what I can gather, this is essentially a virtual reality (VR) world where we’re supposed to interact with one another instead of interacting in the actual world. We’re kind of used to that already, right?

The commercial starts off with a knock-off of Chuck E. Cheese’s animatronic band jamming out to Simple Minds’ ‘80s hit “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” before the power is cut like a SWAT team took over the building. The musician animals are hauled out like they’ve been dealing blow near the crane game, but we’re focused on the lead singer/dog. The lead singers still get all the attention even in the metaverse! Who cares what happened to the drumming octopus or the penguin keyboard player?

For some reason the dog winds up at a pawn shop, then at a goofy golf, then falling out of the back of a truck onto the side of the road and finally in a trash compactor that’s about to crack his head, shades of the original “Terminator” movie. But he’s saved at the last second and hauled to some kind of science museum where at the end of the day, a kid slaps Meta’s Quest 2 VR headset onto our weird canine hero and once the humans have left the building, he’s back in business.

Animatronic Dog is suddenly a legless avatar in the metaverse, pushing through a crowd of other legless avatars to get back to his old restaurant where — surprise! — his bandmates are all waiting. They put the band back together and pick right back up on the only song they appear to know. So sweet!

Or is it?

The people in the room with me when this commercial aired all groaned the second it was revealed Meta was behind this tale of musical redemption. We ran from early 30s to mid-50s in age, but nobody was talking about how they couldn’t wait to get into the Facebook metaverse. I’ll move my metaphorical lawn chair squarely to the center of my front yard so I can fully express my disdain for living in the new 3D computer world. Not interested, and slow down driving through my neighborhood, Meta!

While I can get into the concept of 3D VR game playing, this version of the alternate world feels way too much like the world Facebook already created — one where people can get together and say things they’d never say to one another in person. One dominated by trolls intent on spending the day berating strangers.

Why exactly do I want to saw my legs off and join more of that while wearing VR goggles? The anonymity of the virtual world hasn’t been a boon to mankind. It’s made a whole lot of people feel like it’s OK to act like a-holes on the regular.

I’m sure I’ll come off like a Luddite, or like Larry David in his hysterical Super Bowl commercial where he traveled through time poo-pooing one major invention after another. Ten years from now will we all be floating in some kind of saline solution “Matrix”-like, living reality completely through our VR goggles? Maybe so. But I sure hope not.

One of the early issues with this new metaverse has been — strangely enough considering the avatars are cut off at the waist — sexual harassment. I even read one story about a woman saying her avatar was gang raped. What?!!!

This attack prompted Meta to offer a new feature called “personal boundary” that keeps other avatars from invading your avatar’s personal space.

“If someone tries to enter your Personal Boundary, the system will halt their forward movement as they reach the boundary,” Meta said. “We believe Personal Boundary is a powerful example of how VR has the potential to help people interact comfortably.”

Sounds super comfortable.

I’m excited about many kinds of technological advances. Let’s get rid of cancer, cure epilepsy and diabetes. Driverless cars? I’m down with that.

But the thought of the next level of social media does not excite me. While social media has some positives, overall I’d say it’s been slightly better for humans than the bubonic plague. We’re more divided and hateful than ever and it always feels like there’s a mob waiting to pounce on just about any post and too many people have made fighting online their reason for living. On the plus side, we do get to see pictures of each other’s kids and puppies.

Politics are nastier than they’ve ever been because of social media and people genuinely appear to hate one another more simply based upon political alignment. How is any of this going to be better in the metaverse? Is a lack of avatar legs key to keeping people from misbehaving? So far it hasn’t been that way.

The metaverse is one technology I’m more than willing to let leave me behind. I’d much rather be tossed in the trash compactor than live in the metaverse. You’re absolutely free to forget about me when it comes time to go there, even if there is cool music.