When it comes to making a political career by riding the president’s coattails, nobody does it better than our U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne. On Feb. 20, he announced his bid for U.S. Senate to unseat unlikely Democrat incumbent Doug Jones. Related commentary: https://lagniappemobile.com/ramblings-of-a-crazy-old-woman/
About The Author
Laura Rasmussen
Laura Rasmussen earned a BFA with a double major in graphic design and painting at the University of South Alabama. She has been doing design and illustration for Lagniappe since late 2010. She lives in Spanish Fort with her husband, three cats and a wiener dog named Loki.
