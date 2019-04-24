I was green with envy when I read about the recent annexation of the Darby Creek subdivision into the city of Mobile.

I live “in the county.” I don’t live in the “country.” I live in a long-established neighborhood with paved roads, street lights and modest brick homes. About 3 miles from the “CITY.” Many of us have raised our children here and considered these our “forever homes.”

My nextdoor neighbors have pot bellied pigs. At least five of them. They are either unwilling or unable to keep the pigs confined. (Yesterday there were 3 of them on my driveway. Two of which were “making more pigs.”)

The pigs have made a shambles of my yard. Tearing up newly planted sod, leaving big holes around a brand new concrete driveway, roaming around tearing up other neighbors’ yards, vegetable gardens and flower beds. Defecating at will. Sitting on my back patio is no longer an option … too close to the pen that reeks of pig feces. And when it rains, my front porch is pretty much out of the question as well.

We have no recourse because we are “in the county.” Animal control only deals with cats and dogs. It’s legal for these folks to have the pigs. Last year I consulted an attorney (also on behalf of my neighbors) who advised that we do have the right to have the pigs removed if they are on our property. After some extensive research, I have been unable to find an organization who will remove pigs. The neighbor’s response to our complaints is along the lines of “Gee. I’m sorry they are bothering you so bad.”

Pellet guns. Water hose. Swatting with broom. Car horns. Throwing sticks, pine cones, whatever that will scare them out of the yards. By the time we get back in the house … THEY’RE BAAAACK.

Occasionally the “pig people” manage to repair the pen and keep the pigs confined for a period of time. (Like maybe a few days or a week). It’s like Heaven.

If a random person was wandering around our neighborhood, destroying our property and leaving piles of feces in our yards, we would probably have some recourse. But not pigs.

Wondering if there are any homes for sale in Darby Creek.

Judi Prickett

P.S. If anyone has ideas on how to fix this situation, please email me at smartasmom@aol.com