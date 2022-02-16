Ben Raines, “The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Clotilda Was Found, Her Descendents and an Extraordinary Reckoning” (Simon & Schuster, New York, 2022), ISBN 97-1-9821-3604-8, e-book ISBN 978-1-9821-3616-1, pp. 283, $27.99, hardcover.

By Mike Thomason

Ben Raines’ new book on the Clotilda and the story of Africatown is not only the story of the Clotilda, the last slave ship to come to America from West Africa; it is a sweeping account telling the story of that fateful voyage, but also detailing the history of Africatown. Who better to tell the tale than the man who found the sunken ship’s remains on the east side of Twelve Mile Island in the Mobile River?

Raines has made a name for himself as an environmental historian, veteran newsman and now as an expert on the Clotilda/Africatown story. He is not shy about telling the truth. Timothy Meaher and his family do not escape. In 1860 Meaher funded the Clotilda voyage on a bet that he could get away with it despite the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition.

He did not personally make the illegal voyage — William Foster did that — but Meaher enjoyed the media attention for the rest of his life. He amassed his family’s fortune, not from the Clotilda adventure, but the publicity he got didn’t hurt. He was a gambler and a ruthlessly successful one.

The voyage, which began in the spring of 1860 as America hurtled toward the war over slavery, was exciting and very dangerous. The Clotilda weathered a serious hurricane on the way to Africa, four mutinies by the crew during the voyage, and eluded the navies of Great Britain, the United States and other European states trying to capture slavers.

Captain Foster dropped anchor off Ouidah in Dahomey on May 15, 1860. There was no port. They had to trust their African counterparts to take them across a mile and a half of angry surf in large rowboats. They would also take the slaves to the Clotilda. It was a terrifying introduction to their future lives as they had never seen ships or the sea!

Raines vividly tells the story of their capture by the Dahomey army and the slaughter of those who were too young or old to go. The town of Bante, the home of the captives, was destroyed, its people dead or enslaved.

After the slaughter, the survivors were marched over 100 miles to the prison or barracoon in Ouidah. There, Captain Foster would select 125 males and females. He would pay for them with the gold Meaher had supplied. The subsequent transfer to the Clotilda took most of a day.

The ship had been riding at anchor in the ocean, plainly visible for almost a week. While it waited for Foster, someone told the policing anti-slave ships. Before all the captives were loaded, steamships appeared. Foster rapidly weighed anchor and a good wind managed his escape. The Africans were chained below deck, doubtlessly terrified, having no idea what was happening.

The voyage back to Mobile was relatively trouble-free. Only two of the captives died on the return trip to America. The night after the Clotilda arrived it was towed up Mobile Bay to Twelve Mile Island, and the Africans were unloaded and forced to hide in the cane break bamboo that lined the river’s shores. Meaher then got on one of his riverboats that waited for him for a late dinner on the way to Montgomery.

Many passengers saw him and later swore he could not have been anywhere else than on the Roger B. Taney that day. When he returned to Mobile he bragged that he had indeed brought new slaves to America. Meanwhile, the Africans were shunted around in the swamp while officers of the District Court searched for them. Meaher was saved by Alabama’s secession from the Union early in January before the Africans were found. No one was charged with illegally importing slaves from Africa. One reason for that was that the Clotilda had been destroyed after unloading its cargo.

It would be lost for 160 years until Ben Raines found it in 2018 on the east side of the island in the Mobile River. The story of Raines’ search is fascinating. He kept at it and eventually found the wreck of the Clotilda.

All this time the Africans, who could not speak English, were hidden, then divided among the Meaher brothers and others. Then the captives began five years of slavery in America. They worked their owners’ plantations and crewed Meaher’s fleet of riverboats. When they were freed after the Civil War, they had nothing and were given nothing. Eventually most found work in Meaher’s sawmills or worked other odd jobs. They were shunned by other people of color and the White population.

A confrontation occurred with Meaher when Cudjo Lewis, one of the former slaves, asked for land to build cabins near Meaher’s sawmill and shipyard. He refused, violently demanding they buy the property for what would become Africatown. They had hoped to use the money to get back to Africa. Of course, no one offered to help them. So the Africans built houses, a church after many converted to Christianity and eventually, a school for their children. They did what they had to do to survive in a hostile America.

By the turn of the 20th century, the older Africans had begun to die off but the self-governing Africatown settlement persevered. By the 1920s, there was considerable development along the waterfront and jobs were relatively plentiful. The improvement continued during the Great Depression and opportunities expanded in World War II. The State Docks, the Causeway/Cochrane Bridge and the International Paper Mill came in the mid-1920s. African Americans began moving into Africatown to be near the low-wage jobs these developments provided. The community grew to include several thousand people. Not so evident were the problems heavy industrial pollution was bringing.

By the 1950s, people were dying of rare cancers and the environmental hazards were more and more evident. Also, the last African living in Africatown, Cudjo Lewis, had died in 1935, marking the end of an era.

Residents still fished and hunted in the area. The open dump near Three Mile Creek spread pollution. Complaints about this from Africatown residents were ignored. After all, the people complaining were Black and segregation was the law of the land. The Meahers tore down vacant houses they owned in Africatown and soon there were large gaps in the available housing. Stores closed as residents shopped in downtown Mobile or Prichard.

By the 1970s, as the population fell, drugs entered the picture, further eroding hopes of a prosperous community. Expansion of Bay Bridge Road and other arteries physically divided the community. It is fair to say Africatown had bottomed out by the end of the 20th century.

The renewed interest in the Clotilda and the story of Africatown’s survival against the odds may indeed be the community’s best hope now that the Clotilda has been found and international interest aroused. Africatown’s story is a guide to understanding the massive Atlantic slave trade and its meaning for the Americas.

The question remains, how do we do this? There is no museum in Africatown; none of the original houses the Africans built remain. Raising the Clotilda will cost millions of dollars and preserving it will be difficult. Who will do this? The community is not united in its answer. Raines’ work has contributed to the move forward. As people read his book its impact will surely grow. The Africatown tradition has been to do what needs to be done without relying on outside help as virtually none has been available. Now that is changing. Can Africatown adapt? It will bring a new day if it can.

This is a serious book, but not, perhaps, a scholarly one. For example, there are no footnotes. There are several pages of photographs. The book has an excellent index and an adequate bibliography. However, none of these observations diminish the work’s value to the general reader. The author was presumably trying to get his book out as soon after his discovery of the Clotilda wreck that he could, while the story is still fresh in the public’s mind. Perhaps in a subsequent edition, some of these points above might be addressed.

“The Last Slave Ship” is so good as it will help tell a historic story that has largely been forgotten or misunderstood. Mobilians should certainly read this book. It is well written and organized and deserves our attention.