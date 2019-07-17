Esteemed fellow-Mobilians:

I write to you as members of the Lagniappe team of authors of excellent articles concerning the coal-ash dump in our vicinity. My views on the subject stem from my coordination of research teams studying radiation impacts on children exposed to low levels of Chernobyl radiation. If interested, you may view videos summarizing my views re: coal-ash (an older video needing an update) and a video with plus an addendum concerned with Ukraine.

I write to you because in my view, the risk posed by radioactivity from the uranium and its derivatives concentrated in the coal-ash needs greater attention. Likewise, the fact that the most impacted by radioactivity and the coal-ash toxins such as mercury and arsenic are the unborn and the developing brains of children. radiation and such toxins are teratogenic (cause birth defects), carcinogenic, and mutagenic (cause of genetic diseases among all exposed thus developing children, prospective parents, pregnancies and descendants).

From your articles and my personal experience, it is evident that elected officials “duck the issues” and delegate decisions to the actual polluter. Perhaps elected officials plus our Health Officer should be specifically confronted with polite persistent requests to express their positions regarding specific facts, among them: why the decision by Southern Co. who controls Alabama Power Co. to remove coal-ash dumps to lined alternative storage sites away from waterways applies to all states except for Alabama; why is Alabama Power Co. already collecting fees from each household even before having implemented solutions; how will the toxic leaks polluting aquifers be stopped by “covering” the pond while the pond leaks from below because it is unlined and very porous: can Alabama Co. use the extra funding to pay for the fines for breach of pollution regulations; what is the method proposed to make the containment of the pond resistant to hurricanes/floods. Perhaps each elected official should “be on record” concerning her/his position concerning each point and the results be published and subject to open public discussion.

W. Wertelecki, M.D.

Mobile