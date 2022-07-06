The good news about being a head coach at the highest level of college football is that you are going to be rich beyond your wildest dreams.

A recent study of the highest-paid public employees in each state showed college coaches were atop the list of two-thirds of states. That includes Nick Saban in Alabama, Kirby Smart in Georgia, Dabo Swinney in South Carolina, and even Lincoln Riley in California.

There are no major college sports programs in Alaska, which is why the executive director of the state department of revenue reached the top spot. The same is true in Delaware, where the thoroughbred racing commissioner tops the list.

But those are the exceptions. The rule is if you want to be rich and still get paid holidays off, coaching is the way to go.

But it’s not all good news. College coaching is one of the few jobs where the countdown to your firing begins the day you’re hired.

As good as Alabama has been, no Tide coach has left on his own terms since Ray Perkins in 1986. At Auburn, it goes all the way back to Shug Jordan in 1975. Vince Dooley was the last Georgia coach to leave on his own terms in 1988.

Every year, the coaching carousel spins. The most recent offseason was no exception, with LSU and Florida turning to new head coaches. Who will be the next to go? Here’s a guess at how many games each SEC coach must win this season in order to stay off that crazy carousel after this season.

Alabama’s Nick Saban: 0. Alabama fans would be dumbfounded by a winless season, but even that wouldn’t lead anyone to want to get rid of the greatest coach in college football history. Saban has won 183 games in 15 seasons at Alabama. Therefore, if the Tide went winless in 2022, Saban would still be averaging 11.44 wins per season. Can that be true? It is.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart: 0. Smart is not as successful as Saban and his job is not as secure. Still, there’s nothing that could happen on the field this season to put his job in jeopardy. The Bulldogs’ first national championship in 40 years will have fans satisfied for at least a little while.

Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea: 1. Lea is in his second season at a program that does not expect to win. It’s hard to find more than one win on the Commodores’ schedule this season, but Lea will be given at least three years to try to find some success.

Arkansas’ Sam Pittman: 2. There is no better match between coach and school than exists in Fayetteville. After winning three games in his first year, Pittman led the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record a year ago.

South Carolina’s Shane Beamer: 2. Beamer won more games in his first season than the Gamecocks had won in their previous two combined. South Carolina wasn’t great last year, but there was a belief that the team reached its potential. That accomplishment will earn Beamer another year unless things completely fall apart.

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops: 2. Stoops has elevated the Wildcats to a point where it’s no longer surprising that they’re picked to finish second in the SEC East.

Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin: 3. Rebel fans love Kiffin. Only a disaster would put him in danger.

Mississippi State’s Mike Leach: 3. Leach just signed a contract extension, which means he can survive anything short of a complete disaster.

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel: 3: Tennessee lost seven games in Heupel’s first season, but Volunteer fans like what they’ve seen so far.

LSU’s Brian Kelly: 4. Kelly got off to a rough start with his fake Louisiana accent. But he should get more than one year in Baton Rouge.

Florida’s Billy Napier: 4. Napier is in his first season, but fans in Gainesville just ran off a coach who was one year removed from the SEC Championship Game.

Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz: 6. In two seasons, Drinkwitz is 11-10. That sounds about right for the Tigers.

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher: 7. Fisher is only 12-11 against SEC West opponents since arriving in College Station. Boosters aren’t paying $30 million per recruiting class for mediocrity.

Auburn’s Bryan Harsin: 8. Harsin survived an attempted coup in February from people who wanted him fired after only one year. Without a big improvement on last year’s 6-7 record, he won’t survive again.

Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 20 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeartRadio app.