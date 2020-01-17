Speculation long swirling around future use of an L-shaped plot of property located in Midtown, next door (and behind) Mobile’s landmark Dew Drop Inn on Old Shell Road, finally spilled over into reality today.

Lewis Golden, commercial broker with Hamilton & Company, planted a sign on site to announce his company’s plans to help fill out a new 8,250-square-foot mixed-use, multimillion-dollar project called The Shoppes at Midtown. Plans are in place are for the site to break ground sometime this year.

“The Shoppes at Midtown is a mixed-use development the includes ground-floor retail and restaurant space with two floors of upscale lofts above,” Golden said. “The project will be pedestrian-oriented with the goal of contributing to the established businesses in the immediate area.”

He went on to say that Mobile-based Crescent Construction & Development is the other major partner on the project that will be in charge of build-out. The development is headed up by company partner and vice-president Stephen Howle.

Expectations are for the sites’ footprint to front Old Shell Road, with new parking spaces synched adjacent to those in front of Dew Drop Inn. Additional car spots will also be available in the rear of the new property.

Per Golden, pre-leasing inquires into tenant space are now available. Additional information can be found by contacting Hamilton & Company and/or visiting their website at: hamiltonpropertyco.com