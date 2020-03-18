Band: Mule Fest featuring Deluna

Date: Thursday, March 19 at 8 p.m.

Venue: The Attic at the Blind Mule, 57 N. Claiborne St., theblindmule.net

Tickets: Call 251-694-6853

With bands getting off the road, the pandemic is beginning to have an effect on the local music scene. Touring bands of all calibers are beginning to disappear from calendars at local venues. This has not hindered Mule Fest.

For years, The Attic at the Blind Mule has provided a platform for up-and-coming music and comedy acts. This venue’s annual Mule Fest features “nine nights of music and comedy.” Mule Fest has already featured a plethora of fresh sounds from bands such as Z-Report, Patch, Ed Adams, Mamalon and Woorms.

Before Mule Fest 2020 ends, Deluna will be bringing a set list filled with modern rock sounds from the Azalea City. According to social media, Deluna has been working on studio tracks within the confines of Dauphin Street Sound. Judging from the preview, locals can expect a clean mix of psych and indie rock sounds from Deluna’s much-anticipated debut album.