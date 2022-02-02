Cynthia Tucker and Frye Gaillard, “The Southernization of America: A Story of Democracy in the Balance” (NewSouth Books, Montgomery, 2022. ISBN 978-1-58838-456-0) Cloth, $25.95, 136 pages.

By Mike Thomason

In 1974, noted Southern journalist John Egerton published “The Americanization of Dixie: The Southernization of America.” He opened up a discussion on the political and cultural changes in the South and in the rest of the country, profound changes which have continued ever since. “The Southernization of American: A Story of Democrazy in the Balance” by Cynthia Tucker and Frye Gaillard surveys those changes over a half-century since Egerton’s book came out. Their book’s layout is similar to Egerton’s, and they are well qualified to write it.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

Both Tucker and Gaillard are Southerners from Alabama. Tucker has had a notable career and is now journalist-in-residence at the University of South Alabama; Gaillard is writer-in-residence at South. She is an African American from Monroeville, he is a White native of Mobile. Both of their families have long lived in the South. Randall Williams, the longtime editor of NewSouth Books, commissioned them to do this volume of essays. Their writing styles are complementary and their observations are as well. If there are first-person references, the initials of the author of that chapter are at its end.

From Jimmy Carter to Joe Biden, the recent history of our region and nation is a tale of conflict and promise. Carter represented an unexpected promise that remained unfulfilled, and Biden is struggling to overcome the toxic inheritance of Trump and his followers as well as Mitch McConnell and his. The nation is bitterly divided and compromise has become a vile word. After Carter’s single term, the U.S. was served by leaders who really didn’t lead until Ronald Reagan built on Richard Nixon’s “Southern Strategy,” converting the Democratic Party to a Black organization.

Racial progress, which had seemed so hopeful in the late 1960s, was a thing of the past. School integration stalled and White “segregation academies” prospered. America was caught up in wars across the globe, which divided our people and sapped our idealism, domestic and foreign. Black Americans once more felt left out of the country’s promise. Neither Bill Clinton nor the Bushes made much difference as many Whites saw their status in the country decay with little help forthcoming. It wasn’t hard for them to blame Blacks, whom they saw as not holding up their end of the national and regional bargain. For many, Black or White, the promise of the early 1970s was gone, and whose fault was it?

Then on Sept. 11, 2001, we were presented with a whole new challenge: the rise of radical Islam and the assault on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and the Capitol in Washington, D.C. New enemies were massing and we flailed out hopelessly against them. There were more people to blame — foreigners, non-Christians — but now they had the power to terrorize us and deny us the petroleum on which our lives were based. Also, they were ruthless killers. All our efforts to stop them seemed to fail. Domestic discord exploded. Black Lives Matter, illegal immigrants on our southern border … even the climate of our planet seemed to be turning against us.

We longed for a savior, and in 2015, one came down his golden escalator to run for president. Donald Trump, a showman and the man with all the answers, offered to lead us out of the troubles we faced. Many believed, many did not, but he won the highest office in the land and ushered in four years of disappointment, disaster and division. Earlier, we had elected a Black man president, but he had failed to close our divisions or solve many of the problems we faced. The federal government was locked in partisan divisions. We needed a man on a white horse, but we got a man on a golden escalator who managed to deepen our divisions and weaken the country in the eyes of the world and many Americans. We retreated into our safe and secure personal bubbles where one could survive if they disagreed with our views. Thoughtful discourse shriveled. FOX News, Rush Limbaugh and their ilk took its place.

Then, in 2019, we were struck by the coronavirus and we flailed away at this new adversary. Eventually, vaccines were developed. For once our response to a crisis worked — if we would just use it. Because many of us did not, the plague struck around until a new president, Joe Biden, turned to mandates forcing us to get the shots.

At the same time, politicians on Capitol Hill claiming to represent freedom fought back, and the issue remained unresolved, with the South leading the resistance to getting vaccinated. Trump was claiming he had won the election to gain a second term, and the election was stolen from him. Despite his failure to offer any proof, many Americans believed him.

On Jan. 6, 2021, after he gave a rousing speech to his true believers, they stormed the Capitol intent on preventing the Electoral College from declaring Biden the victor. Although they failed to prevent Trump from being declared the loser, they did trash the nation’s capital or a portion of it. The last time that happened was in the War of 1812 when the British Army did it. Finally, Trump had gone too far, though his supporters did not think so.

The question remained: Was the arc of the moral universe long but bending toward justice? Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had believed it was, but did most Americans? Biden was still president, but did we still believe in that and other civic dogma from our country’s founding?

The question will be answered soon, Tucker and Gaillard believe, but they do not specify what our answer will be. We must do that for ourselves.

“The Southernization of America” is an excellent book that focuses on the powerful influence of our region on the rest of the country. That influence is sometimes contradictory, but it is always powerful.