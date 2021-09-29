Photo | Provided

ICYMI

A&M wins Gulf Coast Challenge

Aqeel Glass has heard all the talk that if he keeps playing well on Saturdays he’s a sure bet to get a shot to play on Sundays.

“I’ll worry about that when it gets here,” said the 6-foot-5 Alabama A&M quarterback from St. Louis, Mo., after torching Tuskegee’s secondary for 405 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 45-35 win over the Golden Tigers in an entertaining Gulf Coast Challenge before more than 18,000 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday. “I’m worried about this season (right) now. We’ve got some tough games coming up and we’ve got to get better.”

NFL draft guru Mel Kiper has said Glass could be a mid-round pick in the upcoming draft.

“I can’t worry about that now,” said Glass. “We’ve got to go back to the drawing board, go to practice and take it one practice at a time, one game at a time to play Bulldogs football.”

Glass threw scoring strikes of 20, 2 and 30 yards to wide receiver Dee Anderson, and a 21-yarder to Odieu Hilaire. Running back Gary Quarles, who finished with 164 rushing yards, ran in from 8 and 44 yards out, while Spencer Corey booted a 39-yard field goal for the unbeaten, defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champ Bulldogs (3-0). Tuskegee of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference dropped to 1-3.

A&M led 17-7 at the half, but could’ve easily been up two or three more scores if it hadn’t been for mistakes that killed promising drives.

“We just played a little harder in the second half,” said Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor. “We dropped balls and had a couple of penalties and just weren’t playing as hard as we needed to in that first half. The second half we just came out and played better. We didn’t make any adjustments. We didn’t talk about anything at halftime [except] effort.”

On Glass’ play, Maynor was resolute. “He’s Aqeel,” said the coach, almost matter of factly. “He’s always going to play good. I don’t know what his stats were, but he got another W and he played well … although he could’ve played better.”

Glass finished with 27 completions in 39 attempts and was intercepted twice, but he and Anderson seemed to have a special connection that couldn’t be stopped.

“Without my offensive line and without a great quarterback I couldn’t do it,” said the 6-6 Dallas native Anderson. ”So I give all credit to my offensive line and everybody that helped out up front. I practice hard and work hard.”

Tuskegee quarterback Louis Williams threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jackson’s Jamaal Pritchett and Steven Hodges, while Ivonte Patterson Jr., scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and a 6-yard score.

Despite his play, Glass wasn’t happy and said they can do better.

“We didn’t play our game the first half, but that’s on me,” he said. “I didn’t have our guys ready to play. We didn’t execute, we couldn’t run the ball. We did an OK job passing the ball, but we’ve got to start our drives better. We killed ourselves.”

A&M travels to Grambling next Saturday, while Tuskegee entertains Clark Atlanta.

PICTURE THIS

Paint the cannon orange

For the seventh consecutive time, the cannon at The Loop was painted orange following the Murphy-McGill-Toolen football game. Tradition dictates that the winner of the football game between the two teams gets to paint the cannon in the school colors — orange for McGill, blue for Murphy. McGill defeated the Panthers 38-0 last Friday night and the cannon was painted orange. Murphy leads the all-time series 48-41-1, but recent seasons have belonged to the Yellow Jackets.

GOLF

Hynson, Spybey win Lite titles

With completion of the Lite Scratch Tour Championship at Lakewood Golf Club’s Dogwood Course in Point Clear last weekend, Austin Hynson and Danny Spybey were crowned as the tour’s Players of the Year. Hynson captured the Regular Division championship for the season, while Spybey was the Senior Division Player of the Year. In Regular Division play, Conner Elder placed second, followed by Haymes Snedeker, Brinson Holder and John Wright. In Senior Division play, Spybey was followed by Robert Nelson, Emile Vaughn, Davis Sellers and George Walker. In Tour Championship play, Brinson Holder of Point Clear took top honors in the Regular Division, carding a 2-over-par scorecard for 36 holes of play. Grady Lodes of Fairhope was second with a 4-over scorecard, followed by Austin Hynson of Mobile, who finished third at 6 over. Daphne’s Ryan Davis and Fairhope’s Patrick Doggett shared fourth place with equal 7-over scores. In Senior Division play, Danny Spybey of Loxley was the winner at 1 under. Davis Sellers of Lucedale, Miss., and Emile Vaughn of Pike Road tied for second at even par. Fourth place was claimed by Montrose’s Rock Blackwell at 3 over, while Mobile’s Richard Jeffers finished fifth at 4 over.

Mobile Junior Metro set

The Mobile Junior Metro Championship is scheduled Oct. 16-17 at Azalea City Golf Course. Entry fee for the tournament is set at $77. Deadline for entering the tournament is set at midnight on Oct. 11. Phone Azalea City Golf course at 251-208-5150. The tournament is open to varsity boys and varsity girls, as well as boys ages 12-13 and girls ages 12-13. The annual event is one of the featured tournaments of the area’s junior golf circuit.

Par 3 event at CC of Mobile

The Country Club of Mobile Par 3 tournament, on the club’s nine-hole Par 3 course, is slated Sunday, Nov. 7. It will feature tee times in the morning and at noon and be limited to a 72-player field. The estimated time required to finish a round is 70-80 minutes. The tournament is for junior players only. Entry fee is $35.

The tournament will feature several age divisions — Boys 14-18, Girls 14-18, Boys 12-13, Girls 12-13, Boys 9-11 and Girls 9-11. A Sharpshooter Award will be presented and first-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded in each age division.

HEADLINES

Lotte Blackmon at home

After two weeks in the hospital battling rhinovirus and pneumonia, Lotte Blackmon, the 2-year-old daughter of Spanish Fort head coach Ben Blackmon and his wife Misty, has returned home. Lotte’s illness led her to be admitted to Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile, where she spent some time in the pediatric intensive care unit and was on a ventilator. Her condition improved and she was eventually moved to a private room. Recently, her condition much improved, Lotte was allowed to go home with her parents.

Propst in B’ham hospitaL

Rush Propst, the controversial high school football coach who gained national attention as head coach at Hoover High School, which was featured on the MTV TV show “Two-A-Days,” is a patient at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, suffering from COVID-19 and pneumonia. Propst recently spent another controversial season as the head coach at Valdosta High School, where he was relieved of his duties after last season. He enjoyed great success at Hoover and later at Colquitt County, Ga., High School, winning state championships at both places. He coached in the Mobile area in 1997 as head coach at Alba High School, then as head coach at Alma Bryant the following year. At Alba, he posted a 5-4 record, but at Alma Bryant he led the Hurricanes to a 12-1 record and the third round of the state playoffs in the school’s first season. The Hurricanes lost to Vigor 21-14 in the third round of the postseason. Propst has also served as head coach at Eufaula and Ashville.

Senior Bowl adds Ticket Launch

The Reese’s Senior Bowl hosted its first-ever Ticket Launch on Sept. 15 and has already provided two exclusive ticket presales. The first presale was for the fan base that includes Senior Bowl Committee members and recurring ticket purchasers, with the other available for South Alabama season ticket holders. After those presales, only around 14,000 tickets remained available for the 2022 game at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. This year’s game will be played on Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. It will be televised by the NFL Network.

“Our staff is excited to roll out our 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Ticket Launch, and we anticipate a quick sellout,” Executive Director Jim Nagy said. “The move to Hancock Whitney Stadium was a game-changer last year, especially when it came to the overall fan experience. Being on campus at the University of South Alabama provided a true family-friendly atmosphere, and despite being at only one-quarter capacity, there was still incredible energy in the stadium on game day.”

Ticket options include: chairback seats $55, benchback seats $35 and $40, and bleacher seats $12, $18, $25 and $40. Contact the Senior Bowl at 251-438-2276 or purchase tickets online at seniorbowl.com/tickets.

South Alabama soccer gets win

Gracie Wilson scored the only goal of the match and led the University of South Alabama women’s soccer team to a Sun Belt Conference victory over Louisiana, 1-0, at The Cage last Sunday. Danielle Fuentes took a corner kick in the first half for South Alabama (6-3-1, 2-1-1 SBC) and found Wilson, who headed in the ball and scored the only goal of the match in the shutout victory. The Jaguars held Louisiana (4-7-0, 1-2-0 SBC) to no corners during the match while taking four of their own. “I think we were more eager in the match today, we held the ball more and they played a high back line. We have to be versatile when we attack and when they play a high back line, we have to play over the top of that line. They put a lot of pressure on us to keep the ball, but I don’t think that threatened us today. I’m proud of our group for their performance today,” said South Alabama head coach Richard Moodie. South Alabama will travel to Boone, N.C., Thursday to take on Appalachian State in a Sun Belt match at 6 p.m. CDT.

USA’s Keeble picks up honor

University of South Alabama volleyball’s Kailey Keeble was named the Sun Belt Conference Setter of the Week on Monday, as announced by the league office. Keeble averaged 11.33 assists per set in six sets last weekend after recording 68 assists in two Jaguar wins to open SBC play. She posted a double-double in each match, finishing with 29 assists and 12 digs, in addition to two kills and two blocks in a sweep of UTA last Friday, and tallied 39 assists and 12 digs, along with three blocks in a sweep of Texas State. Keeble is just the second Jaguar in program history to be voted SBC Setter of the Week, joining Emma Anderson who earned the distinction on Sept. 28, 2015. She has recorded a team-best nine double-doubles this season, including four of her last five matches. Keeble ranks third in the SBC in assists per set (9.92), and ranks 23rd nationally in total assists (516).