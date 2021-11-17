Volunteers needed for Q Series

One of the final stages of the LPGA’s Qualifying tournaments to determine which golfers will earn their LPGA Tour cards for next season will take place at Mobile’s Magnolia Grove Golf Course, which is part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. The Q-Series will take place Nov. 29 through Dec. 5 on the Falls and Crossings courses.

The tournament is part of the final two weeks of competition in the Q-Series, the first week being played at Magnolia Grove. Competition rounds are slated Thursday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 5, on both courses, beginning at 7:45 a.m. every day. The field of 120 golfers in Mobile will be trimmed to a number to be determined at a later date to advance to Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan, another RTJ Golf Trail facility, for the final week of the Q-Series. The Top 45 golfers and ties will all receive LPGA status for the 2022 season. Those making it to Dothan but not among the Top 45 will receive Symetra Tour status for the 2022 season.

In preparation for the Q-Series at Magnolia Grove, several volunteers are needed, according to Bonnie Charpie, sales and marketing manager at the course. Volunteers are needed for a number of positions, most during the four rounds of play Thursday through Sunday, but also for registration on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and for practice rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

“We’ll need at least 100 volunteers or more each day [of the four days of the tournament],” Charpie said.

She said volunteers are needed to serve as scorers (who will ride in carts and use an iPad to relay the scores of the players in their group to the main leaderboard following each hole played), shuttle cart drivers, standard-bearers, starters, caddy masters, registration helpers (on Tuesday and Wednesday) and ecology team members (those who refill barrels of water bottles located throughout the course), as well as other tasks.

While the positions are on a volunteer basis, Charpie said volunteers will receive a free round of golf for each day they serve during the Q-Series event. Persons signing up to become volunteers may select the tasks they would like to do by filling out the volunteer form available online at cuetoems.com/lpgaq_2021/Volunteer.aspx. Those signing up for a position that requires driving a cart must have a valid driver’s license.

Those with further questions may phone Magnolia Grove at 251-645-0075. Information is also available on the Magnolia Grove Facebook page.

Each golfer at Magnolia Grove will play two rounds on the Falls Course and two rounds on the Crossings Course. Both courses are being utilized because of limited daylight availability now that Daylight Saving Time is no longer in effect. All golfers will begin play on the first tee; there will be no split-tee starts unless required by delays in play.



Leonard starts at QB for Duke

Former Fairhope High School standout Riley Leonard, now a freshman quarterback at Duke University, got his first college start last Saturday in the Blue Devils’ game at Virginia Tech. Leonard, a 6-foot-4, 205-pounder, was seven of 16 passing for 84 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in the 48-17 loss to Virginia Tech. He also carried the ball 16 times for another 30 yards of offense. With the start, Leonard became the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Blue Devils since the 2006 season. Former Ole Miss head coach and Tennessee offensive coordinator David Cutcliffe — who in his previous duties was the head coach for Eli Manning and the position coach for Peyton Manning — is Duke’s head coach and tabbed Leonard as the starter.

Leonard has appeared in five games for the Blue Devils this season, rushing for 118 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries and connecting on 23 of 47 passes for 273 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Leonard is a former all-state player in football and basketball and was a top recruit coming out of Fairhope last season. During his senior year with the Pirates, he threw for 1,900 yards and 25 touchdowns and also rushed for 500 yards. With the loss, Duke dropped to 3-7 overall on the season and 0-6 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Blue Devils play Thursday at 6:30 p.m. (CST) at home against Louisville in a game to be televised on ESPN. They finish the season with an 11:30 a.m. game at home against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 27. That game will be televised by the Raycom Sports Network. It is not known if Leonard will be the starter for Duke’s game Thursday against Louisville.

Turkey Bowl slated for Sunday

The Reese’s Senior Bowl, along with former Alabama football standout and Mobile native Mark Barron, are joining forces on Sunday, Nov. 21, in bringing back the popular Turkey Bowl, which will feature youth football games and the giving away of 1,500 turkeys to local families for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The event will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

Scheduled to begin at noon and continue until 5 p.m., the event features several youth football games as well as Barron’s annual giveaway — this will mark the fifth consecutive year Barron, a former standout at St. Paul’s, has provided Thanksgiving meals for area families.

Members of the Reese’s Senior Bowl’s staff and its Ambassador Club, along with others, will attend the event. The annual all-star game will also present its 2022 Future Prospects Team during a ceremony at 1:45 p.m.

The Turkey Bowl Classic will consist of 16 teams of players ages 8-12 from the Mobile area. Teams with players 8-11 years old will play a 30-minute game, featuring 15-minute halves with a running clock, played from the 40-yard line and in. The 12-year-old teams will play a full-field, 40-minute game that features 20-minute halves that also will have a running clock, but with clock stoppages from the 2-minute mark and less in both halves.

After each game, players on the winning teams will receive medals and a Most Valuable Player from each of the games will be awarded a Turkey Bowl Classic MVP trophy.

For further information, phone the Reese’s Senior Bowl office at 251-438-2276.

This year’s Senior Bowl game is set for Saturday, Feb. 5, at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m. (CST) and it will be televised by the NFL Network. Tickets for the game are currently on sale. Visit the Senior Bowl website, seniorbowl.com, or phone the Senior Bowl office at 251-438-2276 for ticket information or to purchase tickets.

Jags’ volleyball top seed

The University of South Alabama volleyball team will open play at the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship on Friday, Nov. 19, at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex as the tournament’s top seed from the East Division. South Alabama, now 22-6 overall on the season and 15-1 in conference play, received a bye into the quarterfinals by capturing the Sun Belt East Division. The Jaguars will face the winner of Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. match between Arkansas State and Georgia State. UTA, the No. 2 seed from the West, also received a bye to the quarterfinals and will play the winner of Georgia Southern and Louisiana-Monroe on the Jaguars’ side of the bracket. Texas State, the top seed from the West, and Coastal Carolina, the No. 2 seed from the East, received byes to the quarterfinals on the opposite side of the bracket, which also includes Louisiana, App State, Troy and Little Rock.

The Sun Belt Conference Championship final is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. Every match of the tournament will be broadcast live through ESPN+. The Jaguars finished with the league’s best conference record to capture the program’s first-ever SBC regular-season championship; South Alabama enters the Sun Belt tournament on a 10-game win streak. The Jags won the regular-season crown with a straight-sets victory (25-22, 25-20, 25-17) over Georgia Southern on the road last Saturday. The regular-season title is the first in the program’s history. “We [the coaching staff] got extremely lucky with a bunch of talent that was here — with kids who stayed and we recruited some players who came in, and they were just lights out,” South Alabama head coach Jesse Ortiz said. “We are blessed to have a ton of talent at South, and that’s been one of the reasons why we’ve been successful, along with the fact that we have a bunch of big brains on the roster. We all learned together and I think that helped make us more of a family and in crunch times those bonds helped us pursue when we were struggling. I’m extremely proud of my group for sure.”

Yego qualifies for nationals

With his Top 10 finish last Friday morning at the NCAA South Regional, South Alabama cross-country runner Kirami Yego earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships, set to be this Saturday in Tallahassee. Yego crossed the line with a time of 29:42.89 and finished eighth in the 10K race regional hosted by North Alabama at the John Hunt Cross Country Running Park. Yego’s time marked the sixth-fastest in the distance in program history, eclipsing David Kimani’s time of 30:06 set at the NCAA Championships (11/22/99) in Bloomington, Ind. It was also the fastest in the distance since Tonny Okello (2005) at the NCAA South Regional. His selection to compete at the NCAA Championships marks the 15th overall by a male runner and first since Christoph Graf did so during the 2014 season. He is just one of eight male Jaguar runners to compete at the championship event, joining Graf (2014), Zac Edwards (2009), Micah Tirop (2009, ’08, ’07), Okello (2006, ’05, ’04), Vincent Rono (2006, ’05), Brian Murray (2000, 1997), Kimani (1999, won national championship) and Jeff Campbell (1991).

Jags soccer falls at FSU

The South Alabama women’s soccer team fell to No. 1-seed Florida State, 3-0, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last Friday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex. South Alabama (12-5-3, 6-2-2 SBC) made its third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and faced the No. 1 seed for the second time in program history. Florida State is now 17-1-2 overall and 7-1-2 in ACC play. Fifth-year Jags senior Deanna Green became the first player in school history to appear in 100 career matches. It was the first shutout loss for the Jags since they played Florida State on Aug. 26. FSU held an advantage in shots (23-3), shots on goal (9-1) and corner kicks (5-0). The Jags made their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. “It’s difficult to win these games, but it still doesn’t make it easier when you lose them,” South Alabama head coach Richard Moodie said. “Our team has built something really special this year. We’ve managed [to have] an amazing season capped off with a young lady [Deanna Green] who has broken so many records with our program. We said in the circle, she’s left an amazing foundation. I’m sure we’ll be back again the same time next year.”