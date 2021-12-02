Jags sign two players

South Alabama signed two players during the November signing period. The players — Jamar Franklin of Rockledge, Fla., and Julian Margrave of Louisburg, Kan. — are slated to join the program next season. Franklin, a 6-foot-2 combo guard from Rockledge, Fla., averaged 20.8 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals as a junior at Rockledge High School. He was named the district player of the year and earned second-team all-state honors in Class 5A. As a junior, Franklin scored at least 20 or more points in 16 games for the Raiders and scored in double digits in 25 of his 27 contests. Franklin also made at least one three-pointer in all but one game. Franklin is rated a three-star prospect and ranked as a top 35 player in the state of Florida according to 247Sports. “Jamar Franklin is a dynamic guard that plays with incredible IQ,” South Alabama head coach Richie Riley said. “He is known as a great shooter, but also possesses a high level of ball skill. He’s a perfect fit for the program both on and off the court. We’re thrilled to add him to our family.” Margrave, a 6-9 forward, averaged 17.7 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals as a junior en route to a runner-up finish in the state championship game. Margrave was named to the all-Frontier league, the all-state team and was named Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Margrave transferred to New Hampton (N.H.) Prep for his senior season. Margrave is rated a three-star prospect and is ranked as the sixth-best recruit in New Hampshire.“Julian Margrave is an elite shooter with great size,” Riley said. “What really stands out is his IQ and love for the game. The versatility he plays with makes him a perfect fit in our style of play. His best basketball is ahead of him.”

Scherzer signs with Mets

Former Mobile BayBears’ pitching ace Max Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the New York Mets on Monday, multiple sources reported. Scherzer, who played for the BayBears in 2007, has become one of the top pitchers in baseball. The right-hander played for the Washington Nationals last season before a late-season trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he posted a 7-0 record and 1.98 earned run average in 11 starts. For the 2021 season, Scherzer pitched in 30 games, posting a 15-4 record with a 2.46 ERA and 236 strikeouts. The hard-throwing right-hander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and an eight-time All-Star. He has a career record of 190-97 in 14 Major League seasons with a career ERA of 3.14 and an average of 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings of work. He has appeared in 407 games, covering 2,536.2 innings with 3,020 strikeouts. Scherzer has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Nationals and Dodgers. He is considered a shoo-in for the National Baseball Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible to be placed on the ballot.

Jags volleyball to Gainesville

The University of South Alabama volleyball team will open the 2021 NCAA Tournament against Miami (Fla.) on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 3:30 p.m. CST at Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

The Jaguars (25-6) will square off with Miami (24-4) in a single-elimination match, with the winner advancing to face the winner of Florida A&M and Florida, a match top be played at 6 p.m. CST on Thursday.

Florida received a No. 16 national seeding in the 64-team tournament. The second-round game pitting the South Alabama-Miam winner against the FAMU-Florida winner is set Friday at 6 p.m. CST, also at Exactech Arena in Gainesville. It too is a single-elimination match, with the winner advancing to regional play Dec. 9-11.

The Jags learned of their place in the NCAA Tournament during a live selection show Sunday night.

“It is such a big deal for us, and a tremendous opportunity,” Jaguars head coach Jesse Ortiz said. “It is the culmination of a lot of hard work and grind throughout the season with a little bit of luck sprinkled in there. We’re extremely excited and looking forward to the opportunity.

“Florida is not that far away in terms of travel, but I think at this point in the season you just work as hard as you can, do the very best you can in scouting and prep for the couple of days you get, and you enjoy it. We want to make sure we’re having fun here at the end of the season and try to get just a little bit better before the season ends up.”

South Alabama is the lone school from the state of Alabama in the tournament and the lone Sun Belt Conference representative.

“We’ve proven through the season that we have good defense,” Ortiz said. “We’re in the top 10 in the country in opponent hitting percentage and we’re offensive. We have every ability to go pass, set and attack and develop that rhythm throughout every match. We’re just excited, it’s pretty sweet.”

The Jaguars earned the program’s first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship in Foley recently. South Alabama set a program record for conference wins (15) in a season and enters the NCAA postseason with a 13-game win streak.

Ortiz was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year and four players — Kailey Keeble, Hannah Maddux, Maddie Soboleski and Kennedy Wallace — earned All-Sun Belt honors. Keeble, the Sun Belt Championship Most Valuable Player, was a first-team selection while the others claimed second-team honors.

The Jags won the regular-season Sun Belt championship as well as the East Division championship.

The winner of the Gainesville pod will play against the winner of the Louisville pod at the regional tournament. Louisville (28-0) is the tournament’s No. 1 seed. The Cardinals will face Illinois-Chicago in the first round.

The top seeds in the tournament include: 1. Louisville, 2. Texas, 3. Pitt, 4. Wisconsin, 5. Baylor, 6. Purdue, 7. Kentucky, 8. Georgia Tech, 9. Ohio State, 10. Nebraska, 11. BYU, 12 Minnesota, 13. UCLA, 14. Creighton, 15. Washington and 16 Florida.

Bridge Builder Classic set

Mobile will host the inaugural Bridge Builder Classic on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Center. The exhibition game was created to enhance exposure for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) and highlight the roles HBCUs play in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders. “We are excited to host the inaugural Bridge Builder Classic in the city of Mobile. It has been our goal to invest in the exposure of HBCUs here in the Gulf Coast area,” Kevin Ball, managing partner of the Bridge Builder Classic, said. “With the inception of the Gulf Coast Challenge and Bridge Builder Classic, the city of Mobile is quickly becoming recognized as the home of HBCU events. We anticipate that the Bridge Builder Classic will become the premier showcase of the HBCU talent housed within Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) basketball.” The event will feature HBCU regional SWAC teams Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Grambling State University and Bethune-Cookman University, as well as high school teams Williamson, Vigor, Blount, LeFlore, Carver-Montgomery and Jess Lanier of Bessemer. “The Bridge Builder Classic is unique because, for the first time, we will showcase local high school teams on the same day and floor as collegiate teams,” Ball said. “The exposure of the high school players to the collegiate atmosphere and programs will be immeasurable. We know that the city of Mobile is a basketball town and we anticipate a good turnout for this full day of games.” The event starts at 10 a.m. with Williamson facing Vigor, followed at noon with Blount taking on Carver and at 2 p.m., Jess Lanier meets LeFlore. The college games will find Jackson State and Grambling playing at 5 p.m. and Bethune-Cookman and Alabama State squaring off at 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s Marston honored

St. Paul’s volleyball coach Lisa Marston has been selected one of four Coach of the Year honorees for Region III by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), it was announced this week. Marston, who led St. Paul’s to the Class 5A state tournament championship game this past season, joins Kellye Brown of Spain Park in Birmingham, Paula Kirkland of Dorman High in South Carolina and Robin Mignery of Ponte Vedra High in Florida. Region III includes Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Marston will receive her award at the annual AVCA Convention Banquet, scheduled Dec. 15 in Columbus, Ohio. This is the 40th anniversary of the association.

Cousins signs with Bucks

Mobile’s DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins has signed a non-guaranteed contract to play for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. Cousins, a former LeFlore standout who helped the Rattlers reach the state championship game his senior season, has not played yet this season. The 6-foot-10 center will be joining his sixth NBA team since entering the league. He was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. Last season, Cousins played for the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers, appearing in a combined 41 games (half of the NBA’s 82-game regular season). He averaged 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds on the year. He was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the 2010 NBA Draft and later played for the New Orleans Pelicans. He has also played for the Golden State Warriors. Cousins is a veteran of 10 seasons and has appeared in 606 games in his pro career. He was selected to the first team of the NBA All-Rookie Team in the 2010-11 season. For his career, Cousins averages 20.4 points, 1.2 blocked shots, 3.1 assists and 10.6 rebounds an outing. He is a four-time All-Star Game participant who missed the 2019-20 season with an ACL injury.

During his time at LeFlore, Cousins was selected as a first-team Parade All-America player and he was chosen to participate in several national all-star games, including the McDonald’s All-American Game. He originally committed to sign with UAB, but later dropped that commitment in favor of Memphis and head coach John Calipari. But when Calipari left Memphis to take over as head coach at Kentucky, Cousins decommitted once again, eventually signing with Kentucky where he was named the SEC Rookie of the Year and earned consensus second-team All-America honors. In his one season at Kentucky, Cousins averaged 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game.

He played for the United States National Team in the 2014 World Cup in Spain, earning a gold medal with the team, then was named to Team USA in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil, where he and his teammates earned another gold medal.