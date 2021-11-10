UMobile men top SE Baptist

The University of Mobile men’s basketball team picked up a recent victory over Southeastern Baptist College 80-51 that evened their record at 2-2 on the year. The Rams lost their first two games of the year — 76-72 to Point University and 83-78 in overtime to Tennessee Wesleyan but have picked up wins over SE Baptist and a 75-73 win at Louisiana College. They will play an exhibition game at Alabama State in Montgomery on Thursday, Nov. 11. Against SE Baptist, Logan Foutz led the Rams with 26 points and four rebounds. Gary Jefferson added 21 points and nine rebounds, with Tadeas Manas scoring 27 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Joshua Williams chipped in nine points. The team was scheduled to play an exhibition game at South Alabama Tuesday night. Results of the game were not available at press time.

Spring Hill women fall at UAB

The Spring Hill college women’s basketball team traveled to Birmingham last week to play an exhibition game against the UAB Blazers of Conference USA. The Badgers lost to UAB in an 85-57 decision. In the loss, several Spring Hill players provided solid individual performances. Tyashia Bostick led the way with 21 points and five rebounds. She was assisted by Ariel Thompson who scored nine points and added five rebounds, as well as Brandy Lee, who had eight points. Shanteria Witherspoon, the former McIntosh High School standout, also scored eight points for the Badgers. Spring Hill returns to action Friday at 5 p.m. when it faces Enbry-Riddle in Daytona Beach, Fla. The following afternoon, also in Daytona Beach, the Badgers will play Rollins College in a 3 p.m. tipoff. They return to Mobile next Tuesday, Nov. 16, to face the University of Mobile at Pharr Gymnasium on the Rams’ campus in a 5:30 p.m. game. The two Mobile schools have had a long rivalry, dating back to the time both schools were members of the NAIA’s Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.

UMobile women are 3-1

The University of Mobile women’s basketball team is off to a 3-1 start to the season. The Rams have wins over Dillard (39-31), Ave Maria University (67-53) and Southeastern Baptist College (74-29). The Rams’ lone loss came at the hands of Point University last week in a close 60-58 decision. The Rams are set to entertain crosstown rival Spring Hill College on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in a 5:30 p.m. game at Pharr Gymnasium. Against SE Baptist, Erica Jones scored 14 points, with Miya Kimber adding 10 points and seven rebounds. Carlee Wyatt had nine points and Rachel Leclerc scored eight points.

Jags’ helmet features city In last Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference football game at Troy, won by the Trojans 31-24, South Alabama’s players wore helmets featuring another different design. For the game the Jaguars’ helmets featured the word South in the team’s signature font, but above it was an outline of downtown Mobile in a tribute to the city where the school is located. It was the latest helmet design change for the Jags who have featured a different look each week. Some of the other designs have included a tribute to Hank Aaron, a tribute to the victims of the 9-11 terrorist attacks (complete with names of the victims of the attack) and a tribute to the USS Alabama battleship.

44

Atlanta Braves fans and others have been noting the team may have had a little help from above in its World Series championship over the Houston Astros. All season long the Braves had the number 44 placed in center field of their home games in honor of former Braves’ great and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron of Mobile. Aaron died last January. To support their theory, fans have noted the Braves won 44 games before the All-Star Game break and 44 games after the All-Star game break in reaching the postseason. And there’s one other such reference: the Braves won the World Series in the 44th week of the year.

6

Current national ranked (tied with two others) for Troy University linebacker Carlton Martial, the former McGill-Toolen standout, in total tackles. He currently has 92 total tackles in nine games, an average of 10.2 per game. He has 35 solo stops and 57 assists on the year.

88

Number of all-time victories by UMS-Wright’s football team in the postseason, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society website (www.ahsfhs.org), including last week’s win. The Bulldogs have an overall postseason record of 88-24 and they are 90-1 all-time in state championship game appearances.

6

Wins this season by the St. Michael football team, which more than doubled the all-time victories by the Cardinals heading into this season. In Philip Rivers’ first season as the Cardinals’ head coach, they posted their first-ever winning season with a 6-3 record as well as picking up their first-ever region victories (vs. Jackson, W.S. Neal and Escambia County), just missing qualifying for the Class 4A state playoffs, which of course would have been a first. The Cardinals’ all-time won-lost record is now 11-28, having entered the season with a 5-25 all-time mark.

South Alabama wins soccer title

Gracie Wilson scored the lone goal during the Sun Belt Conference women’s soccer tournament championship game at the Foley Sports Complex Sunday afternoon to lift the Jaguars to a 1-0 victory over Georgia Southern to claim the tournament title. The championship is the third consecutive conference tournament crown for the Jags. Both teams’ defensive play looked strong to start the match. South Alabama (12-4-3, 6-2-2 in conference games) and Georgia Southern (11-7-4, 4-3-3) both took one shot on target in the first half. In the second half, Wilson made a move off a defender outside the box before striking and scoring off of her right foot from 22 yards out to give USA the lead. The Jags took 17 shots over the course of the match while holding the Eagles to four. Wilson scored the only goal of the game at the 55-minute mark. The win marks the eighth conference crown for the Jags in the past nine seasons. South Alabama has won the most Sun Belt tournament titles (8) in conference history and is tied for the most Sun Belt tournament finals appearances (9) with former conference member North Texas. The Jags extended their unbeaten streak to five matches. South Alabama has defeated Georgia Southern in 13 straight matches. Fifth-year senior Deanna Green made her 89th career start, breaking the program record previously held by Monique Autmon. The Jags placed five players on the all-tournament team — Most Valuable Player Gracie Wilson, Jaidy Gutierrez Campos, Kate Nicolson, Monique Gray and Claudia Gutierrez. “I want to thank the lord and savior Jesus Christ and the faith you have to have to come back and get through COVID,” South Alabama head coach Richard Moodie said afterward. “To Dr. [Joel] Erdmann [South Alabama athletics director] and the athletic department that gave me the trust to run a program that was already successful, I am so appreciative. Make no mistake, these student-athletes are champions. They were champions from Day 1 in preseason. It’s about the memories – let’s keep going – our objective as a coaching staff is to push a program as far as it can and make it better. For us, we’ve got our we’ve got our eyes set on the national tournament and where that will take us.”

Jags claim Sun Belt East title

The South Alabama volleyball team defeated Troy in straight sets (25-12, 25-22, 25-21) last Saturday at Jaguar Gym to capture the 2021 Sun Belt Conference East Division title. South Alabama (20-6, 13-1 SBC) clinched the program’s first-ever division championship with the win and extended its win streak to eight games. The Jaguars also closed their home schedule with a perfect 10-0 record and extended their home win streak to 13 matches dating back to last season. South Alabama finished with 11 total blocks in three sets. The Jags posted a .295 team hitting percentage, aided by a .545 hitting percentage in set one and .314 percentage in set two. It was the Jags’ 20th win of the season, marking the first time a South Alabama team has won 20 games since the 2019 squad. It is also the seventh USA team in program history to win 20 or more games. USA’s 13 Sun Belt wins are the most conference wins in a single season in the program’s history, bettering the previous mark of 12 SBC wins set by the 2017 Jaguar squad. South Alabama will return to action Friday, Nov. 12, when it faces Georgia State in a Sun Belt.

Heron Lakes honors veterans

On Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day — veterans can play a round of golf for free at Heron lakes Country Club, located on Government Street near Interstate 65. The club is inviting veterans to visit the course and play a round of golf in honor and support of their service to the country. All that is required is for veterans to show their military ID when checking in. Veterans wishing to get a tee time may do so by phoning the club at 251-706-6370.

Turkey 3-Club Shootout

Heron Lakes is holding a Turkey 3-Club Shootout on Nov. 20. It is a two-person scramble that will begin with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The competition features players using only three clubs and teammates cannot share clubs. The cost is $10 per person for Heron Lakes members, $45 for Heron Lakes cardholders and $55 for all others. The public is invited to participate. Entry fee includes golf, range balls, biscuit, complimentary coffee and prizes. Phone the pro shop at 251-706-6370 to register.