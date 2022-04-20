Sitting in my neighbor’s yard yesterday evening, trying to enjoy a delicious mango White Claw (don’t judge me!) the sun was out and the weather was beautiful, but one thing was odd. We were freezing.

OK, I think they were chilly. I was freezing because I pretty much go into hypothermia in my living room if the air conditioner is too low. I prefer to think of this as a hereditary issue rather than a product of advancing age, but that’s not the point! The point is that we were cold sitting there on April 18. This led to a discussion about how mild our springs have been over the past few years.

We reminisced about how during the Great Pandemic of ’20, we all lounged around our backyards enjoying an unseasonably cool, low-humidity spring that made us wonder if Mobile and San Diego had traded climates. Barred from going to work during that time, and afforded such gorgeous weather, we took full advantage by killing brain cells and damaging our livers. The END was near anyway, so the longevity of those organs was of less concern than before we were faced with certain death.

As we talked about it the other night, someone remarked that it was as if God had given us such fine weather to make up for unleashing the COVID virus upon the world, possibly with the help of Chinese scientists and Anthony Fauci, if I’m getting my Fox News straight. While lovely weather couldn’t really be considered a great tradeoff for widespread death and misery coupled with financial devastation, it was at least a small kindness.

We could have been going through all of that and a massive heat wave at the same time. While it’s not unusual for April to still have a bit of a chill left in the bag for us at night, it’s usually March that trots out the “false spring” so all the azaleas will bloom and then freeze to death in a last sub-freezing burst. To me spring in this area has usually been a three-week transition from cold and wet to hot and muggy. Or sometimes it feels like we go straight from winter to summer. But not lately.

Spring has hung around for the past few years, which offers plenty of opportunities to make certified gold Dad Jokes such as, “If this is global warming, I’ll take some more please!” I can only imagine the sour look on Al Gore’s face when someone says something like that. By now, the former vice president had expected us all to be living under boiling water, but the inconvenient truth seems to be that, at least locally, the temperatures seem to have been more mild.

Or is that just a perception fueled by a windy day and perhaps one too many fizzy beverages? Surely the internet (Thank you, Al Gore!) would have the answers.

Looking at the historical weather information provided by the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was interesting, to say the least. Was 2020 unusual? In some ways, yes. March’s average temperature was a balmy 68 degrees, which was 8 degrees higher than the previous year and 7 degrees higher than this year. April was a pretty standard 67 degrees, but then May – October were all significantly cooler than the year before. So yeah, it looks like we weren’t misremembering that sweet pandemic weather.

The cool thing about NOAA’s information is it has full monthly averages for Mobile all the way back to 1873. So, if we’d matched the steamy 74.6 degree average Mobile endured in April 1967, our Spring 2020 probably would have been spent in the AC. Yes, the hottest April in Mobile since 1873 was 55 years ago, and that made me curious.

We hear so much about global warming and “climate change,” so I thought it would be interesting to see how different things are now locally compared to the late 1800s. The first full decade of information was the 1880s, and Mobile’s annual average temperature for that decade was 67.4 degrees. Our most recently completed decade, the “20-teens,” averaged 68.2 degrees — nearly a full degree higher than 119 years ago.

Looking a bit deeper, though, I found that the two highest decades back-to-back since 1880 were the 1920s and ’30s, with 68.2 and 68.1 respectively, and the “20-aughts” were only a tenth of a percent higher than the 1880s. It’s too early to tell if the 2020s will match what happened 100 years ago, but so far this decade is averaging 67.8 degrees.

I checked out New Orleans as well, and over the 20-teens, they averaged 68.9 degrees, which is a full degree warmer than the 1980s. But their warmest decade on record is still the 1920s, which was 69.4 degrees.

Does that mean there’s no global warming? I’m not going to say that, mostly because my house will be burned down by zealots. Haha! I’m joking! Put down the torch!

Obviously, a lot more goes into climate change research than just temperature measurements in one location, and you can find places where the temperature has risen dramatically. San Francisco, for example, averaged 56.7 degrees in the 1950s, but that number has gone up over the past few decades to 59.1 degrees in the 20-teens. They don’t have info going back further, so it’s harder to tell if they’ve been this hot before, but nearly 2.5 degrees is a pretty big difference.

Phoenix, Arizona, is another place where temps have gone up considerably over the past century. They averaged 69.2 degrees for the 19-teens and 76.2 degrees for the 20-teens — a 7 degree increase. That’s pretty brutal, but the city has also expanded massively in the past 50 years and all that extra concrete can’t help.

Still, I’m sure it’s a lot easier to accept the concept of global warming if you’ve been around long enough to see average temperatures in your area rise by 6 or 7 degrees than if things are pretty much the same as they were 100 years ago.

I’ll leave the big picture to the climatologists and just try to enjoy the cooler, longer springs while they last. Now hand me a White Claw and a parka.