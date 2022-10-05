After a years-long dispute over what will happen with five acres of land The Wharf has been attempting to purchase in Orange Beach, a conclusion is finally in sight.

The land — now better known as the home of the unfinished and dilapidated Bama Bayou project — has been untouched since 2008. Over the past 13 years, the land has constantly been tied up in lawsuits without any finalized plans for what will be done with it. Most recently, in 2018, a Texas-based company had plans to develop the property into a mixed-use site, but there has been no update provided as to the status of those plans.

In August, The Wharf announced the purchase of 86 acres of property around the Bama Bayou project. Not included in the purchase were the aforementioned five acres.

But now, the land dilemma has finally been solved, according to The Wharf General Manager Jim Bibby.

The property, which belonged to Southeastern Holdings, has been purchased by The Wharf’s owner, Art Favre, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal comes two months after Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon voiced his displeasure during a City Council meeting regarding the handling of the land.

“It’s nothing but a crack house. It is a dangerous place and it is an absurdity that it is the gateway to Orange Beach and Alabama’s beaches,” Kennon said at an Aug. 16 meeting. “It’s just attorneys making more money, which makes me sick to my stomach. It’s been in court for 13 years, if I’m not mistaken, and that’s at our expense. It’s a hamster wheel of attorneys making money and getting rich while it just spins in the court system.”

The property currently houses multiple unfinished buildings and other projects as they have sat empty after funding ran out before construction was completed.

Inspections of the property are ongoing with regards to sewer lines, water lines and other aspects that will need to be given the OK before major work on the property can proceed.

As for what the property will be used for, The Wharf is taking a “wait and see” approach, Bibby said.

“We have discussed a few things based on what the current needs are like hotels, condos, entertainment and things of that nature,” Bibby said. “But really we just have to wait until the inspections are done on the land and then we can discuss things as to what we are going to do with the property. It’s great for us, great for the city of Orange Beach. Now we just have to look at what would be best to bring people to the Gulf Coast.”

As for the other 86 acres — purchased as the result of a foreclosure sale — Bibby said work will begin on the property once the one-year right of redemption has passed.

One person thrilled with the developments in the ongoing saga is Kennon, who said the city partnered with The Wharf to secure the property for the planned demolition of the buildings.

“The city of Orange Beach is standing at the ready,” Kennon said. “Now people’s eyes will be drawn to the water, the boats, the Ferris wheel and other attractions instead of those buildings.”





