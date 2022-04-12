On March 18, 2021, The University of Alabama Associate Vice President for Development Bobby Prince wrote an email to 34 colleagues announcing the departure of Leslie Abernathy, the department’s Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations for more than nine years, couching it as her leaving to pursue “other interests.”

Three weeks later, she received $83,333.34 — the first payment in a harassment settlement with the university that grows larger with each passing month’s payroll.

Among those 34 colleagues emailed by Prince that March day were at least a few who knew why she was actually leaving, and possibly even the person who harassed her, according to current and former UA employees who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“I am writing to share the news that Leslie Abernathy, our Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations, will be leaving us at the end of the month to pursue other interests. Leslie has lead out [sic] CFR efforts for more than 9 years and was instrumental in the fundraising effort to help construct Stran-Hardin Arena. We wish her the very best as she enters this next chapter,” Prince wrote in the email obtained by Lagniappe.

Abernathy quickly landed a new job and started in April, but payroll disbursements from the university continued. In fact, they now come at a rate more than $2,000 a month higher than what her paycheck had been when she was still employed by the university. So far, Abernathy has received a total of $205,942 in the year since she left her position.

Her attorney, Will Beckum, also received $41,666.66 on the same day Abernathy got her first payment. In July, he received another $3,333.33 paid by the University of Alabama System Office, although it is not clear whether the two payments are related. Altogether, Abernathy’s settlement has cost the university at least $237,191 and that number grows by $10,416.67 every month, according to UA’s payment database.

But what happened to the harasser who prompted the settlement that cost UA so much money? That remains shrouded in secrecy.

Multiple current and former employees have claimed Abernathy’s harasser is a high-ranking UA official who remains on staff, but the university itself has not even acknowledged questions regarding the man’s identity or specified what type of harassment she endured. However, they have admitted something happened.

In July of last year, UA System Office General Counsel and Senior Vice Chancellor Sid Trant confirmed there was a settlement with Abernathy and a non-disclosure agreement. Her attorney, Beckum, also confirmed the settlement and non-disclosure.

“I will confirm that the university entered into a confidential settlement with Leslie Abernathy in resolution of her separation from employment with UA. In any operation of this magnitude, there will be times when the employer and an employee agree to part ways in a manner that is mutually beneficial to both parties. Negotiating such a separation to include a mutual release of claims and confidentiality for the parties is also very common,” Trant wrote. “In Leslie Abernathy’s situation, she and the university reached a mutually beneficial agreement that winds down her employment with the university.”

The System Office has been typically closed-mouthed about much of this, refusing to answer questions about why much of Abernathy’s settlement is being paid via the payroll system while the $83,333 lump sum was listed under “Service and Professional Fees” in UA’s payment records system. What is clear is that her first post-employment payment via payroll included UA’s contribution to her retirement, raising questions about whether her settlement with the university was intentionally structured to allow her to continue moving toward obtaining a full 25 years in the Teachers’ Retirement System by tricking the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) into thinking she was still employed.

When Abernathy was hired, then-interim Vice President for Advancement Karen Baldwin sent out an email to colleagues announcing her arrival. The Sept. 19, 2012, email obtained by Lagniappe touted her resume, including more than 11 years of experience as the grants administrator for the Tuscaloosa County Department of Planning and Community Development.

Abernathy’s nine years at UA would have left her just short of being vested in the RSA, meaning she wouldn’t be eligible for retirement benefits without hitting 10 years of service. But Tuscaloosa County is an RSA member as well, so it’s likely Abernathy had a combined 20-plus years in the retirement system when she left UA. That would mean she is a vested RSA member, but still lacked more than four years to get to the 25-year mark when she left.

When someone fulfills 25 years of service in the RSA, he or she may retire at any age and begin drawing benefits. However, an RSA member with more than 10 years but fewer than 25 may not begin drawing benefits until age 62, according to the RSA website.

Was paying Abernathy her settlement via the payroll system a way of trying to get her to 25 years in the RSA? The UA System Office refuses to provide details of the agreement or explain why the settlement was structured and paid in such a way. On Feb. 24 of this year, Lagniappe formally requested a copy of the harassment settlement between Abernathy and the university to see if continued retirement payments were part of the deal. Lagniappe also requested information regarding who her harasser was and any punishment he may have received. The university has not responded to those requests.

Prior to her first post-employment retirement contribution hitting their system, the RSA was aware Abernathy no longer worked at UA due to questions from Lagniappe. When that retirement payment was made, RSA returned it, according to officials there, and made it clear no other such contributions would be accepted for her.

RSA leadership did not investigate whether this had been an intentional attempt by the university to “spike” Abernathy’s retirement benefits, instead accepting a simple apology from one of its biggest members. The question of how university attorneys and Abernathy’s attorney managed to accidentally structure a settlement that, unnoticed, would have continued paying contributions into her retirement after her employment ended was never asked.

“Whether the remittance was inadvertent or deliberate we have no way of knowing. I do know that we communicated with the University and determined that there was one contribution made after Ms. Abernathy’s termination and those funds were returned to the University. There have been no further contributions remitted on her behalf. The University was forthcoming and cooperative during our inquiry. We do appreciate your bringing this issue to our attention,” RSA Deputy Director for Administration Jo Moore wrote recently.

As Lagniappe has documented in previous stories, UA and the UA System Office have periodically continued to pay administrators via payroll after they have left the system. Current and former employees familiar with this practice have told Lagniappe such extra payments were made in exchange for departing employees signing non-disclosure agreements. All have said they believe it would stand to reason university attorneys are aware structuring settlements via payroll would result in continued retirement contributions, as those contributions are a standard part of payroll. The System Office has also confirmed that retirement contributions are a standard part of payroll disbursements.

While RSA has said it relies heavily upon its member organizations to deal honestly with them in regards to whether contributions are being made properly, they also do claim to have a process in place to root out mistakes or fraud.

“We are constantly monitoring member accounts to prevent pension spiking in any of its various forms and believe that we have been and will continue to be very successful at that effort. We appreciate any information provided by any interested individual of potential abuse of the system so that we may investigate and take corrective action if necessary,” Moore wrote.

The harasser

How a university system handles harassment — particularly sexual harassment — has derailed more than a few big-time administrative careers — particularly over the past couple of years. In February of this year, for example, California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro resigned after allegations surfaced that he didn’t properly handle sexual harassment complaints against a high-ranking administrator.

Numerous UA sources have told Lagniappe they believe a similar situation exists there — that Abernathy’s harasser has been allowed to continue his career unscathed with the full knowledge of Chancellor Finis St. John and possibly even members of the UA Board of Trustees. St. John’s office has ignored all questions about this situation.

Meanwhile, sources inside the university’s police department claim a similar situation is brewing there, with a high-ranking administrator actually having been placed on unpaid administrative leave for two weeks after complaints arose alleging harassment of a former female employee.

Lagniappe reached out to the former employee through an intermediary to attempt to verify whether she had indeed told co-workers about sexually inappropriate comments directed toward her by a superior. The intermediary said the woman did not wish to speak about the matter.

A UA police officer who spoke with Lagniappe on condition of anonymity said the woman confided in another officer, which ultimately led to the allegations being brought to the university’s Title IX Office, which is tasked with investigating sexual harassment claims. Lagniappe asked Title IX Office Coordinator Beth Howard if her office had investigated either Abernathy’s situation or the claims of harassment in the police department, but she directed the reporter to contact the Division of Strategic Communications.

UA payroll records show that Police Chief John L. Hooks received what amounted to roughly half his regular pay in January of this year, being paid just $7,531.99 of his usual salary of $13,988.22. Neither UA nor St. John’s office responded to questions about why Hooks’ salary was truncated for that month.

Hooks received a $22,000 raise in October, a 15 percent increase that brought his current rate of pay to nearly $168,000 a year.