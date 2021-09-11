By Darron Patterson

DAPHNE — If they can’t don’t get you one way, rest assured Theodore will find another method to take care of business. On a night when star running back Kierstan Rogers was kept out of the end zone, the 6th-ranked Bobcats’ defense made sure No. 10 Daphne didn’t get there either in a dominating 21-0 Class 7A, Region 1 shutout of the Trojans.

Quarterback Tametrius Pogue tossed a pair of touchdown passes of 10 and 15 yards to Ryheem Quinney, Brayden Jenkins ran in from 2 yards out and Miguel Frias was true on all three of his point-after kicks as Theodore improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in region play). Daphne dropped to 1-2 and 1-2.

“As a whole, we played well … the whole unit played well,” said Bobcats’ head coach Eric Collier. “Defensively, we were on our game.”

Despite not scoring, Rogers was on his game, too, carrying 27 times for 145 yards and attacking would-be tacklers with punishing finishes that sent many to the sidelines to regroup. But this night belonged to the defense.

In the first half alone the Trojans managed just four first downs, with possessions that covered six plays, four plays and a 3-and-out series.

“They did their job,” said Collier of his defense. “They were pretty good tonight.”

Daphne head coach Kenny King thought so, too.

“We fought, but made some key mistakes,” said King. “In situations like we were in tonight you can’t make mistakes like that. That’s the biggest thing. We’ll go in, try to clean up the mistakes and continue working.”

Pogue said his offensive line made it easy.

“They gave me the time I needed and he (Quinney) was just getting open,” said Pogue. “They played well.”

Daphne travels to Foley next week, while Theodore hosts Murphy.