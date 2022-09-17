By RANDY KENNEDY

Theodore had never played a game on The Hill at Spanish Fort before Friday night. So, what did Theodore head coach Eric Collier think of the experience?

“About an hour ago I didn’t like it at all,” Collier said. “But the will to win for our guys is really, really good.”

That attitude came in handy for the Bobcats, who fell behind by two touchdowns before rallying for a 29-21 win.

Brayden Jenkins, who rushed for 103 yards on 25 carried, scored on a 2-yard run then added the two-point conversion with 6:39 left in the game to provide the winning points.

The fifth-ranked Bobcats improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Class 6A, Region 1, while Spanish Fort fell to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in region games.