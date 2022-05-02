A Mobile Police Department most-wanted fugitive, Trenteon King, who allegedly injured two bystanders in a Theodore grocery store in March was walking free because of a botched 2016 murder investigation.

King, 22, has eluded arrest on three outstanding warrants dating back six months — each one involving shootings into dwellings and vehicles. King was finally arrested Friday night at the Rangeline Road Walmart after an off-duty officer caught him shoplifting. King was armed with a handgun at the time.

According to state court records, King was walking free when he committed these crimes despite having been the main suspect in a 2016 murder case. That case was dismissed due to a fundamental error in the case — the wrong law enforcement officers executed his search warrant.

Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty approved a request Monday morning by the Mobile County District Attorney’s office to hold King without bond.

King was most recently involved in a shooting on March 10, 2022, at the M&M Food Mart on Highway 90 in Theodore, where two innocent bystanders were shot and wounded.

According to a police report, King engaged in a verbal dispute with another man after the two accidentally bumped into one another. King then produced a firearm and fired several shots, missing his target and hitting two women inside the store. One was shot in the arm and the other’s injuries are unclear at this time. Both victims declined a request for an interview.

King now faces a multitude of charges, including two counts of second-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling. Arrest records indicate he was involved in shootings on Sept. 13, 2021, and Oct. 4, 2021.

The March 10 shooting marked roughly a year after King successfully had a 2016 murder charge dismissed by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. King, who was 17 at the time, was accused of killing D’Anthony Means in October 2016 during a drive-by shooting on Lillian Drive. Means was found dead inside the home with a fatal injury to his neck. Mean’s mother has said 50 casings were found outside their home.

According to a post by King’s defense attorney, Chase Dearman, the 2016 charge was dismissed due to a technicality after he successfully argued “Ex Parte Anderson,” which allowed the defense to suppress crucial evidence. Dearman did not immediately respond to a request to discuss the details of the case.

According to a 2019-2020 ruling by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, in King’s case “the search warrant was directed ‘to the Sheriff of Mobile County’ but was executed by officers of the Mobile Police Department. Consequently, it is clear that the search warrant was not ‘executed by any of one of the officers to whom it is directed’” in violation of Alabama law.