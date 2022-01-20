Approaching the fifth anniversary of the stabbing death of a Theodore teen, a second suspect has pleaded guilty.

Devon O’Neal Watson, now 21, of Theodore, entered a plea agreement with Mobile County prosecutors on Jan. 20, accepting guilt for a lower charge of manslaughter in connection to the death of 18-year-old Gaige Taylor. According to the plea, Watson agreed to serve a 10-year split sentence with six months in custody and two years of formal probation.

A fight involving a number of high school students in a dirt pit in Theodore resulted in Taylor’s stabbing on Feb. 24, 2017.

Mobile Police officers responded to a “large fight” in the area of 7191 I-10 Service Road. Police reported that during the course of the fighting, 18-year-old Taylor was stabbed and later transported to a local hospital where he died. Three juveniles also suffered injuries but none were life-threatening.

On the afternoon of March 7, 2017, MPD officers arrested Billy Southammavong and Watson, who were 17 and 16 years old, respectively. They were both charged as adults for the crime.

Southammavong entered a guilty plea in November 2021 and was sentenced for lesser charges including manslaughter. As part of the deal, Southammavong will serve two-and-a-half years in prison and five years probation on a 14-year sentence. Taylor’s family and friends have opposed the plea agreements and protested outside the courthouse during Southammavong’s November plea hearing.

At the time, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich defended Southammavong’s plea deal by explaining that the incident occurred after two groups of students from different high schools planned the fight and both sides carried weapons.

“It was a very difficult decision, but we have to look at each case on an individual basis,” she told Lagniappe in November. “We have to look at the law. It was a very difficult decision and it wasn’t what the victim’s family wanted.”

Lagniappe has requested comment from Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker, who oversaw the prosecution of Watson.