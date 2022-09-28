The Theodore Bobcats, on the heels of their 34-24 road win over Opelika, have been named the Lagniappe Team of the Week. The Lagniappe Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bobcats and head coach Eric Collier, now 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Class 6A, Region 1, were presented with their Team of the Week banner at the team’s practice on Wednesday. Assisting with the presentation was Deputy An Ego. Also on Wednesday, the Bobcats discovered they had moved to No. 3 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 6A prep football poll.

Theodore is off this week but returns to action next week at Blount.