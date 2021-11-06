By DARRON PATTERSON

Quarterback Tametrius Pogue’s 4-yard run capped an incredible comeback from what looked to be impending defeat as No. 7-ranked Theodore Bobcats walked away with an improbable 30-26 win over Prattville in a classic first-round, Class 7A state playoff game Friday night in Theodore.

With Prattville clinging to a 26-23 lead and trying to run out the clock after recovering an onside kick, Theodore linebacker Cameron Pruitt stripped the ball away from running back De Aundre Williams at the Lions 42. Prattville was flagged for a targeting penalty that moved the ball even deeper into Prattville territory before Pogue found Brayden Jenkins on a 15-yard strike to the 7 with 26 seconds left, and an interference penalty set up his game-winning run.

“The game ain’t over until its zero, zero, zero on the clock,” said Pogue with tears in his eyes.

Theodore (9-2) travels to undefeated and third-ranked Central-Phenix City (11-0), who whippedDaphne 38-7 in its first-round matchup, next Friday night.

It was Theodore’s first win over Prattville in six tries and ended the Lions season at 7-4. Ryheem Quinney caught three touchdown passes, but was almost the goat after fumbling a punt that led to Edward Ousley’s 18-yard TD pass to Kameran Shanks for a 25-16 Lions lead with just 3:46 to play.

“I had a few bad plays, but I put that behind me got ready for the next play,” said the 5-foot-10 senior. “I knew the defense had my back and I couldn’t let that one bad play determine the rest of the game.”

His third TD catch with only 1:53 left drew Theodore to within 26-23, but the Lions recovered the Bobcats’ onside kick and appeared to have the game in hand. Quinney scored on TD catches of 6, 3 and 25 yards, and also caught a 2-point conversion pass, while the Lions got TD passes from Ousley of 13 and 18 yards to Shanks, and James Rogers

field goals of 54 and 42 yards.

Pogue finished 19 of 26 for 181 yards and three TDs, while running back Kierstan Rogers was held to 92 yards on 25 carries.

“Our kids kept believing and our coaches kept coaching,” said Theodore head coach Eric Collier. “It was good to be on the sidelines because everything was positive. I’m so proud of the way our kids battled.”

Pratville’s first-year coach Jason Wallace was solemn.

“It’s not a good feeling at all, but hats off to them,” said Wallace. “They didn’t give up, when they could’ve easily folded the tent. That’s a great team over there.”