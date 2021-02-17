Great athletes come and go. In Mobile, that is literally true.

Within the last month, we’ve learned future Hall of Fame quarterback Philip Rivers is finalizing plans to move to the Gulf Coast to become the head coach at St. Michael Catholic School.

As talented and accomplished as Rivers is, his addition to our sports community will be offset by the loss of Tony Waldrop. The University of South Alabama (USA) president announced last week he would retire at the end of this school year and move to North Carolina, where his wife will be employed by Duke University.

You think there’s no way the USA president could be as accomplished as an athlete who’s one of the top five passers in NFL history? Think again.

Before he began his career in academia, Waldrop was one of the best middle-distance runners in the world. He won gold at the Pan Am Games and would have been one of the favorites in the 1976 Olympics if he hadn’t decided to turn his attention to more cerebral pursuits. Waldrop once had a streak of nine straight races in which he ran the mile in less than four minutes.

I’m not sure if his accomplishments or his modesty are more impressive. If I had won a gold medal at an international competition, I’d probably take it off and place it on the table to start every meeting. Waldrop seldom talks about his incredible accomplishments unless asked about them.

The upcoming arrival of Rivers and departure of Waldrop brings to mind just how many accomplished athletes we have living among us on the Gulf Coast.

Some — such as former Cy Young-winning pitcher Jake Peavy, Hall of Fame linebacker Robert Brazile and national champion quarterback Jake Coker — come to mind immediately. But there are some who may be less obvious but still incredibly successful during their athletic careers.

Near the top of that list is Mobile gymnastic teacher Vladimir Novikov, who won gold in the 1988 Olympics. He competed as an all-around gymnast and was a member of the winning Soviet Union team in Seoul.

Speaking of Olympians, Gábor Máté, now in the finance business in Mobile, threw the discus in three Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000, Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008.

Rivers isn’t the only quarterback relocating to the area. Former Texas star Major Applewhite is the new offensive coordinator at South Alabama. He will join a group of former quarterbacks that includes Coker, Scott Hunter, Jeff Kelly, former NFL No. 1 overall pick JaMarcus Russell and David Morris.

Speaker of Morris, in addition to playing for Ole Miss, he’s the owner of QB Country, where he currently trains former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and former Stanford quarterback Davis Mills. Jones and Mills are temporary Mobile residents, but we will claim them for now.

Sylvester Croom was the first Black head coach in the SEC at Mississippi State and was also a great player at Alabama. Roger Shultz carried on Croom’s tradition as both an all-star Alabama center and a great storyteller.

Students at McGill-Toolen may not appreciate just how good Blake Stein was as a Major League pitcher. Stein, who was once traded for Mark McGuire, struck out eight straight Brewers while pitching for the Kansas City Royals.

Cleon Jones, Lance Johnson, Jon Lieber and Dave Stapleton have secured their place in baseball history.

The name Bob Baumhower is now synonymous with great chicken wings, but he was also a star player for both Bear Bryant and Don Shula.

A backfield of Sherman Williams, Lectron Williams and Jalston Fowler could have success on just about any level, though I’m not sure how well they would do running against Kenny King, Leon Lett, Antonio Coleman and Nick Fairley. Lawyer Tillman and Mardye McDole would be good options in the passing game if they could get free from Captain Munnerlyn.

A handful of current South Alabama athletes are on the verge of joining this list, including outfielder Ethan Wilson, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert and basketball guard Michael Flowers. Maybe one day soon they will have a resume as strong as USA assistant softball coach Hannah Campbell.

This list is far from being complete, and it doesn’t include great athletes such as quarterback A.J. McCarron and outfielder Bubba Thompson, who will hopefully make their full-time home back in Mobile after finishing professional careers.

But it is a good reminder of how many athletes have been nurtured in our community and how many are living among us today.

Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 18 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeart app.