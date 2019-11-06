To the editor: For the FIRST time, I agree with Jeff Poor (Beltway Beat, 10/30/19, “Get Alabama out of the booze business”)! Look at all the things we have in common! BTW, can we add that the people would appreciate if alcohol can be delivered with their groceries … I mean, let’s get into the 21st century, yeah? Advertisements

Best,

Claire Taylor-Davis

Mobile

This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.