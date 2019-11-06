To the editor:
For the FIRST time, I agree with Jeff Poor (Beltway Beat, 10/30/19, “Get Alabama out of the booze business”)! Look at all the things we have in common!
BTW, can we add that the people would appreciate if alcohol can be delivered with their groceries … I mean, let’s get into the 21st century, yeah?
Best,
Claire Taylor-Davis
Mobile
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).