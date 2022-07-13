Peter Woods is a 5-star football recruit from talent-rich Thompson High School in Alabama. He’s a hard worker. A good student. A team leader. A state champion. Basically, Woods is the perfect recruit.

And he’s going to Clemson.

Woods may turn out to be an All-American player, or he may be nothing more than a solid role player for the Tigers. But no matter what happens during his post-high school football career, Woods will forever be a hugely significant recruit in the history of our state.

Woods chose Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney over Alabama and Nick Saban.

There are no “yeah, but” clarifiers needed to that statement. Woods could not have been more of a priority for Alabama, and he said, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

Here is what he said at his commitment announcement last week when asked to compare Swinney’s appeal at Clemson to Saban’s at Alabama.

“Dabo to me is much more lively,” Woods said. “He’s a lot more understanding of teenage life. He says all the time he specializes in 18-to-24-year-old men. And I really believe that’s true.”

Woods has made it clear that he’s cheered for Alabama his entire life. Why wouldn’t he? The Tide has been consistently winning national championships since he was 4 years old. He’s got former Thompson teammates Jeremiah Alexander and Amari Kight on the Alabama team. His current high school teammate, 5-star defensive back Tony Mitchell, is committed to play for the Tide.

Yet, Woods saw something in Clemson and Swinney’s pitch that he liked better than what Saban was selling.

The commitment to Clemson is historically significant because it breaks Saban’s stranglehold on 5-star recruits in the state. Since the Saban dynasty began, every in-state 5-star recruit has signed with Alabama except for a few who came with an asterisk.

Since 2008, Saban’s first full class, here are the in-state 5-star recruits according to the 247Sports Composite rankings and where they went to college.

2008: Julio Jones, Tyler Love and B.J. Scott. All three signed with Alabama. Foley’s Jones became the cornerstone player in the building of the dynasty. Love battled injuries and never contributed. Scott, from Vigor, finished his career at South Alabama.

2009: Dre Kirkpatrick, Nico Johnson and D.J. Fluker. All three players became key starters on national championship teams at Alabama. Both Kirkpatrick and Fluker made millions of dollars over long NFL careers.

2010: Dee Milliner. The standout defensive back became a star at Alabama and a first-round NFL draft pick.

2011: There were no 5-star recruits in the state.

2012: Jameis Winston, T.J. Yeldon and Chris Casher. The monopoly is broken by this class. Yeldon starred for Alabama out of Daphne High. Casher played for Faith Academy, sat out his senior season while attending Davidson High, then signed with Florida State amid speculation about his eligibility. He eventually transferred to Faulkner in Montgomery. Winston was certainly a major talent, but Alabama had questions about his fit in the program. Winston went on to win the Heisman Trophy and a national championship at Florida State while showing signs off the field of what concerned Alabama coaches.

2013: Reuben Foster and O.J. Howard. Both players starred for Alabama.

2014: Marlon Humphrey, Rashaan Evans, Bo Scarborough, Roc Thomas and Tre Williams. Humphrey, Evans and Scarborough starred at Alabama. The Tide passed on Thomas in favor of Scarborough and the pursuit of Leonard Fournette from Louisiana. Williams was a star at St. Paul’s who committed to Auburn early. He was a player Alabama wanted who decided early to go elsewhere.

2015: Daron Payne. The defensive linemen went on to star for the Tide.

2016: Ben Davis and Mack Wilson. Both linebackers signed with Alabama, though Davis eventually graduated, then transferred to Texas.

2017: LaBryan Ray. He signed with Alabama and contributed through multiple injuries.

2018: There were no 5-star recruits in the state.

2019: George Pickens, Clay Webb and Bo Nix. Alabama didn’t sign any of the three, but there were reasons why. Alabama coaches decided Pickens would not be a fit for the program off the field. They were right. Webb went to Georgia along with Pickens and also has proven not to be a credit to the program. Nix could have signed with the Tide if he had chosen, but the Auburn legacy recruit was always headed to The Plains.

2020: There were no 5-star recruits in the state.

2021: Kool-Aid McKinstry. The defensive back is a future superstar for the Tide.

2022: Jeremiah Alexander. The Thompson High star will get his chance as a freshman this season at Alabama.

So, it’s clear that Woods’ decision to choose Clemson over Alabama is historic, though he could still change his mind before Signing Day. It’s not going to bring down the Saban dynasty at Alabama, but it does represent a crack that hasn’t been seen before.

Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 20 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeartRadio app.