“I don’t know about other people, but I’m not wailing or turning to drink; I just feel numb. You know that life as we know it may soon be changed beyond recognition, but it’s hard to grasp, and right now there doesn’t seem any alternative except to plug along.”

That was a quote from Nobel Prize-winning New York Times columnist Paul Krugman’s Twitter account after the presidential election results were announced in 2016.

You have probably seen the woman screaming in agony the moment President Donald Trump was sworn in on January 20, 2017 — which has become somewhat of a caricature of the freakout associated with all things Trump since that day.

Advertisements

Granted, as we sit here today in October 2020, things could be a lot better. But before an unknown virus made its way into our ecosystem, were things all that bad? Even if you despise Trump, find him uncouth and an assault on decency, has the constitutional republic known as the United States of America fulfilled the prophecies in the Book of Revelation?

Here we are now with a panic ensuing over the Supreme Court. The possibility of having six justices nominated by a Republican president versus three judges appointed by a Democratic president has some people worrying the country will return to the social norms of the 1950s.

It never works out that way. Just as the world did not cease to turn on its axis with the election of Donald Trump and Barack Obama before him, it will not do so when Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Is it ideal if you favor a liberal-progressive direction for the country? Obviously not — but your life will not be significantly disrupted.

The hysteria is a product of politics. Many on the right, left and middle have invested so much of their identity in politics, like a fan of a sports team or musical act. A party’s election loss has become the emotional equivalent of an Iron Bowl loss.

Think of politics as an industry. There is no election season anymore. It is perpetual and fueled by a desire for power. The motivations behind the desire for power vary.

On November 4, once campaign headquarters are cleaned up and staffers collect that final paycheck, they are off to the next job, which is perhaps a two-year sprint or year-and-a-half sprint depending on the ability of their candidate to win a primary election.

To make such an enterprise sustainable, there has to be buy-in from the public.

How do you get that? You do it by making the emotions of politics never-ending. We don’t have a chance to be burned out anymore.

“Barack Obama is the worst president in our country’s history!”

“Donald Trump will be the undoing of the American experiment!”

“But we lost!” “Don’t worry. You can start working for the next election right now!”

The cycle of nonstop electoral politics is creating the hysteria about every election result. How many times have you heard, “This election is the single-most-important election of your lifetime?”

Wait, I thought the last one was. And when one side loses, it is devastation.

Continuous politics without an off-year break is typically something we can shrug off, and if people want to act like it is the most devastating thing in their lives, well, then have at it.

Now it is not that easy. People are angry. Some are angry enough to go out in the streets and damage public and private property or assault another person — over politics.

Granted, some are using political anger as cover just to go out and vandalize or loot. Whether it is faux outrage that is in the form of ransacking a shoe store or authentic, the result is still the same, and it is being committed in the name of some grievance tied to politics.

We cannot really stop this phenomenon individually. But let us at least recognize it for what it is, which in a lot of cases is professional wrestling put on for us to be outraged about something that does not have a meaningful impact on your life.

That’s not always the case. There are bad police, politicians, etc. They have to be dealt with — but not by looting the neighborhood quickie mart or getting in such an uproar you’re doing physical harm to yourself.

Amy Coney Barrett will be confirmed. Either Joe Biden or Donald Trump will be president this time a year from now. Will any of those circumstances have such a profound impact on your life that you would be willing to take up arms against your country? Emigrate to Europe? Be sad and tweet about the despair, and not be joking?

It will not be that bad for most of us, no matter what happens on Election Day.