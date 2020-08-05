Every Monday morning on my radio show I have a feature called the “Threaded Fasteners Tighten Up” segment.

Get it? A company that makes nuts and bolts sponsoring a segment about tightening up.

On March 9 — just three days before the entire sports world shut down because of COVID-19 — the pressing issue on my mind for the segment was the decision by ESPN and the SEC Network to not show every play of every SEC spring football game. The plan was for “whip-around” coverage, so only big plays from each stadium would be shown.

I still stand by my point that there should be plenty of airtime on various channels to show every SEC spring game in their entirety. But in light of what’s happened in the world since, let’s just say there were probably better candidates for things to be irate about.

My commentary may have been poorly timed, but it’s not the worst take voiced during the pandemic. In fact, there are many that have aged even worse than my television coverage rant about exhibition football scrimmages that would never even be played.

Here are some of the top contenders from the world of sports for quotes that haven’t aged well during the pandemic:

Auburn University President William Muse has to be wondering what he was thinking when he addressed the incoming Auburn freshmen about what to expect when they arrived on campus this fall. His May 6 message, which at the time seemed weirdly optimistic, has proven to be wrong on so many levels.

In the video message, Muse said: “I will tell you that no one knows for sure all the details of what may happen in the future. But I do know a few things that are going to happen at Auburn University. We’re going to open classes this fall. We’re going to have fraternity and sorority activities. We’re going to have more than 500 club activities that will be underway with student participation and leadership. We’re going to have freshman convocation. We’re going to have popsicles and pizza with the president. We’re going to have football this fall. We’re going to have all of the activities we have every fall. The only thing that will be different is that you will be here this fall, and we’re looking forward to having you.”

There’s been no official update about popsicles and pizza, but Muse’s assurance everything was going to be the same as always this fall has turned out to be not exactly accurate.

Kirk Herbstreit remains the best analyst in college football. But his multiple opinions on how college football would be affected by the pandemic continues to baffle. First, he was one of the first public figures to question whether college football would even be a possibility this year.

Here was his comment from four months ago: “In my opinion, until we have a vaccine, where we’ve really got some control over this, even if this curve is flattened out, this virus is still out there. I’ll be shocked. I haven’t talked with anybody, but I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens.”

Herbstreit received an immediate backlash to his statement, even though it wasn’t an outrageous take. So, one of the most influential voices in college football turned to the cop-out of “I was taken out of context.” He wasn’t, but he clearly didn’t want to be in the role of being the reporter negative news.

Then, two weeks ago, he followed up with this: “I would be surprised if they canceled [the season]. I think they would keep postponing, keep pushing and hoping that at some point, the data starts to come down.”

Herbstreit’s progression of comments reminds me of a friend who bet on longshot Joe Burrow to win the Heisman Trophy before last season. After Burrow dominated the first two months of the season, he asked if he should hedge his bet. The answer, of course, is no. If you go out on a limb with a prediction, you don’t back down once it appears you might actually know what you’re talking about.

Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy seems to say something regrettable every time he opens his mouth. The first week of April, he said: “ There’s some people that are asymptomatic. If that’s true, then we sequester them. And people say that’s crazy. No, it’s not crazy because we need to continue to budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma.”

Gundy is probably right that economics has more to do with the decision about playing college football this season than anyone wants to admit. But I don’t think he was supposed to say it out loud.

Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 18 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays on the new Sports Talk 99.5 from 7-10 a.m.