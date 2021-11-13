Faith Academy will have a home game in the third round of the Class 5A state football playoffs on Nov. 19 but the three remaining teams from the Lagniappe coverage area — UMS-Wright in Class 5A, Vigor in Class 4A and Saraland in Class 6A — will all be on the road.

Ten teams in the Lagniappe coverage area played in second-round games Friday night. Theodore, Bayside Academy, Baldwin County, Spanish Fort, St. Paul’s and McGill-Toolen were eliminated in second-round games.

Here are all the lineups for the AHSAA state football playoffs for Nov. 19. Locally, Faith Academy will entertain Pike Road, while UMS-Wright travels to Andalusia, Vigor visits American Christian and Saraland heads to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

CLASS 7A

Auburn at Central-Phenix City

Thompson at Hoover

CLASS 6A

Saraland at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Opelika at Hueytown

Mountain Brook at Pinson Valley

Clay-Chalkville at Gardendale

CLASS 5A

UMS-Wright at Andalusia

Pike Road at Faith Academy

Pleasant Grove at Center Point

Parker at Fairview

CLASS 4A

Vigor at American Christian

Jackson at Handley

Good Hope at Madison Academy

Oneonta at Brooks

CLASS 3A

Hillcrest-Evergreen at Montgomery Catholic

Saks at Fyffe

Winfield at Piedmont

T.R. Miller at Montgomery Academy

CLASS 2A

Clarke County at B.B. Comer

Lanett at Highland Home

Southeastern at Cleveland

Spring Garden at Mars Hill Bible

CLASS 1A

Brantley at Keith

Sweet Water at Maplesville

Woodland at Wadley

Pickens County at Decatur Heritage