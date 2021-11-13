Faith Academy will have a home game in the third round of the Class 5A state football playoffs on Nov. 19 but the three remaining teams from the Lagniappe coverage area — UMS-Wright in Class 5A, Vigor in Class 4A and Saraland in Class 6A — will all be on the road.
Ten teams in the Lagniappe coverage area played in second-round games Friday night. Theodore, Bayside Academy, Baldwin County, Spanish Fort, St. Paul’s and McGill-Toolen were eliminated in second-round games.
Here are all the lineups for the AHSAA state football playoffs for Nov. 19. Locally, Faith Academy will entertain Pike Road, while UMS-Wright travels to Andalusia, Vigor visits American Christian and Saraland heads to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.
CLASS 7A
Auburn at Central-Phenix City
Thompson at Hoover
CLASS 6A
Saraland at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Opelika at Hueytown
Mountain Brook at Pinson Valley
Clay-Chalkville at Gardendale
CLASS 5A
UMS-Wright at Andalusia
Pike Road at Faith Academy
Pleasant Grove at Center Point
Parker at Fairview
CLASS 4A
Vigor at American Christian
Jackson at Handley
Good Hope at Madison Academy
Oneonta at Brooks
CLASS 3A
Hillcrest-Evergreen at Montgomery Catholic
Saks at Fyffe
Winfield at Piedmont
T.R. Miller at Montgomery Academy
CLASS 2A
Clarke County at B.B. Comer
Lanett at Highland Home
Southeastern at Cleveland
Spring Garden at Mars Hill Bible
CLASS 1A
Brantley at Keith
Sweet Water at Maplesville
Woodland at Wadley
Pickens County at Decatur Heritage
