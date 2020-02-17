Nearly three months after University of South Alabama economics professor Matthew Wiser was found shot to death in his own home, police have arrested a third suspect allegedly connected to his murder.



As Lagniappe has reported, Wiser’s body was found on Nov. 20 after police conducted a welfare check at his home on Gaillard Road in West Mobile. Several weeks went by with no major public developments in the case before police made a significant break in the case in mid-December.



According to the Mobile Police Department, Wiser’s Nintendo Switch signed on to an online network several days after his death and after tracking the connection to its source, investigators arrested suspects Derric Scott, 20, and Tiquez Timmons, 20, on Dec. 13, 2019.

Both men have pleaded not guilty in court.





On Monday, MPD officials announced that a third man, 23-year-old, Curtis Anthony Womack has been arrested in connection to the case.

Police have not yet said what led to Womack’s arrest, but public records indicate he is now facing charges for murder and possession of marijuana in an unrelated case.

Lagniappe will add additional information as it as made available by local investigators.