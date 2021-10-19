By Scott Johnson

It is a wonder there is not a body count at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex.

The Oct. 15 shooting incident was not the first time young adults turned to gun violence at the facility, according to police reports. Over the last five years, teenagers have been responsible for three separate cases of gun violence, resulting in 16 victims wounded.

According to records made available by the Mobile Police Department, there were 320 calls to 911 from the stadium’s address at 1621 Virginia St. between 2017 and last week, many of which were hang-ups, medical emergencies and traffic accidents. Of the 194 emergency calls for criminal activity, 69 required additional investigation and were assigned a case number.

MPD provided Lagniappe with the statistics by request Monday, following the Friday night shooting during the Williamson-Vigor football game which left five injured — two of whom remain hospitalized. One 18-year-old was shot as many as five times. A 19-year-old suspect, Hezekiah Belfon, is believed to have been the shooter and remains at large. Two other teenagers, one 17 and another 18, have been taken into custody in association with the shooting.

This is the second mass shooting at the facility and the third shooting incident. A mass shooting incident is defined as one resulting in four or more victims.

In 2019, nine people were injured at the stadium, including six people who were shot, during a shooting incident that took place during a high school football game between Williamson and LeFlore. Deangelo Parnell, who was 17 at the time, turned himself after the shooting and was charged with nine counts of attempted murder. A judge ruled that Parnell will be tried as an adult during court proceedings in April 2021. He remains in custody on a $405,000 bond.

After that incident, the Mobile County Public School System required all member schools to use metal detectors at entrances to games at member stadiums. That requirement remains in effect.

On Oct. 9, 2018, two juvenile bystanders were shot at the stadium following an altercation. According to the police report, a 43-year-old woman drove a group of minors to Ladd-Peebles Stadium to fight another group. Once they arrived, a verbal altercation began and escalated into a physical fight. Two juveniles began shooting at each other and two others were struck by bullets as they ran into the line of fire. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The adult was arrested for inciting a riot.

There have been 17 reports of discharging firearms at the address. Seven were made in 2017, one in 2018, two in 2019, five in 2020 and two so far this year. In August 2020, police responded to the address on a report of a person possessing a weapon.

There were two calls for assault — one in August 2018 and another in May 2021. A rape was reported in July 2019. One report of indecent exposure was made in August 2017. Additionally, six calls of domestic violence and eight cases of domestic trouble were made, plus 10 calls for criminal mischief, 17 for disorderly conduct and four for property damage.

There have been 19 burglaries and six reports of theft of property.

During a press conference on Monday, recently appointed MPD Chief Paul Prine said he will be targeting gun violence and young adults involved in it. He said he hopes to partner with Mobile County Public Schools to address the problem and find ways to intervene.

Prine apologized to the victims of the Oct. 15 shooting, saying the city “will do better going forward.” Prine noted that Mayor Sandy Simpson has asked the Gulf Coast Technology Center to help devise a security plan. He said the city hopes to have the plan by the end of the week.

“Once we get that plan, we’ll sit down with the Mobile County School Board and find a way to implement the plan going forward,” Prine said.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, MCPSS Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill the school system is investigating the details of the shooting and said changes will be made if necessary. He also said the system is “reassessing” all of its safety procedures and protocols for all of its sponsored events. Threadgill said MCPSS contracts with the Ladd-Peebles stadium board to rent the facility and to provide security at each game.

“As per our contract, security personnel are secured at Ladd’s general manager’s sole discretion, paid for by Ladd, and then reimbursed by Mobile County Public Schools. In addition to what Ladd provides, MCPSS goes above and beyond by furnishing metal detectors, school resource officers, and additional security guards, making our safety measures for high school sporting events the region’s most thorough.”

Mobile’s Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste said the recent shooting at Ladd and two others that have happened there in the last three years are a concern. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting on Friday, Oct. 15, Battiste said MPD would conduct more patrols in the area during events in the area.

In addition, he said it’s important to make the community aware that events at the stadium are not places to resolve conflicts and that the youth in Mobile need to understand that violence is not the proper way to deal with neighborhood conflicts.

“The community needs to know when they go to events they’ll feel safe,” he said.

As for the number of incidents at the stadium, Battiste said roughly 200 calls in a five-year period is not remarkable when one considers the nature of public sporting events where alcohol is served. Car break-ins are also somewhat common during events, as individuals will leave valuables in vehicles unattended.