It’s going to be a good Oscars race this year, with a full 10 Best Picture nominees up for the award. We still have over a month to catch up on everything nominated, but I’m in pretty good shape and even though “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) is easily the Best Picture of the year, we can still talk about the other films and nominated performances. We cannot live by Cumberbatch alone.

“Nightmare Alley” is a handsome and well-crafted noir from Guillermo Del Toro, but I was surprised at the lack of fantasy that I associate with this director. There is an artfully decayed circus to be sure, and it is utterly glorious and perfect, but the supernatural element never showed up. Fortunately, Willem Dafoe did.

Bradley Cooper plays a charismatic carney who learns how to be a mentalist from David Strathairn and Toni Collette and, unfortunately for the movie, eventually leaves the circus behind, dragging the winsome Rooney Mara with him. He meets his manipulative match in Cate Blanchett, who embodies the noir femme fatale perfectly and, while I might personally have preferred a full-length scary circus flick, I also loved the “Twilight Zone”-like twists that the film did take. You can see “Nightmare Alley” on HBOMax or at the theater right now.

I’m not surprised to see the tasteful tearjerker “Belfast” nominated, but it was far from the most interesting movie I saw this past year. It was intimate and emotional but, unless you feel a personal connection to the material, somewhat forgettable. You can rent it now or watch it at the AMC Mobile 16, and see how it hits you.

Certainly “Dune” was more exciting, and had more spaceships. For sheer spectacle, “Dune” delivers, but between the massive design elements, there is not much emotion. The second half should delve deeper into the characters. You can rent “Dune” on streaming platforms, but this was really a big-screen moment, and this stunning sci-fi epic is back in theaters.

“Licorice Pizza” has also reappeared in theaters this week, so we will have another chance to see Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s-set character study of two young people and their unusual relationship. While “CODA,” a coming of age film about a “child of deaf adults” who is at a crossroads in her life, is streaming on Apple+, “Drive My Car,” the other nominee that you are least likely to know anything about, is not available to see anywhere around here yet.

Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” is popping back up in theaters, too, while you can stream the black comedy “Don’t Look Up” and the biopic “King Richard”’ from home.

I have recently viewed two of the Best Supporting Actress performances: Kristen Stewart, surprisingly great in “Spencer,” and Nicole Kidman, unsurprisingly convincing in “Being the Ricardos.” Both are biopics, but both actresses transcended impressions to give us another side of famous women. I guess I’m pulling for Kristen.

I liked “Being the Ricardos” but I don’t think any of the acting nominees are particularly amazing. Javier Bardem is nominated for Best Actor as Ricky Ricardo but, while I think he’s delightful and lovely, there’s no comparison between what he does and what Benedict Cumberbatch does in “The Power of the Dog.” Likewise, of course, we love J.K. Simmons as anyone, including William Frawley aka Fred in “I Love Lucy,” but he was exactly the same as he is in every movie. Kodi Smit-McPhee was astonishing and vital in “The Power of the Dog,” while Jesse Plemons was an absolutely essential element of that complex and fascinating film.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Judi Dench won Best Supporting Actress for her wise old woman in “Belfast,” but you can probably guess by now that I thought Kirsten Dunst was a big piece of the puzzle that is my favorite movie with “dog” in the title. It’s also a nice story that both she and real-life husband Jesse Plemons are both nominated.

Other than everything that has to do with Jane Campion and her amazing canine-titled film, the single concept I feel most strongly about is that Jenny Beavan must win Best Costume Design for “Cruella.” Each dress is more creative and magnificent than the one before. The garbage truck dress is the high point in an already delightful movie.

We have more than a month to catch up on what looks like an extraordinarily good movie year. Let me know your favorites as you work your way through this solid and varied lineup.

New This Week:

“Dog”: A buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. All multiplex theaters.

“The Cursed”: In the late 1800s, a man arrives in a remote country village to investigate an attack by a wild animal, but discovers a much deeper and sinister force that has the manor and its townspeople in its grip. All multiplex theaters.

“Uncharted”: Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.