Despite resigning from the bench, being disbarred in two states and tried on criminal charges he used his position to spank and have sex with prisoners, former Mobile Circuit Court Judge Herman Thomas has been getting support from some business and law enforcement groups as he runs for Mobile’s District 1 City Council seat because he is viewed by them as a proponent of annexation.

Annexation appears to be the biggest factor pushing money to candidates, as campaigns prepare for runoff elections on Oct. 5.

The runoff to replace longtime D1 Councilman Fred Richardson, which features Thomas against pastor Cory Penn, is seeing donations from groups focused on growth through annexation.

On election night, Penn took the lead over Thomas, with 35 percent of the vote to 28 percent. The two head into a runoff now where not only was the vote close, but fundraising was close as well. Thomas just edged out Penn in fundraising, with $22,700 to his opponent’s $21,890 since February.

South Alabamians for Good Government gave to both campaigns in June and July. The political action committee (PAC), which started 20 years ago to help elect Gov. Bob Riley, felt Penn and Thomas were the two best candidates, Chairman Richard Weavil said.

“We thought both were qualified candidates,” Weavil said. “Those two were the best choices.”

The PAC gave a $6,000 donation to Penn in June and a $4,000 donation to Thomas in July, according to Mobile County Probate Court records.

Thomas resigned from the bench in 2007 rather than face a hearing before the state’s Judicial Inquiry Commission, and was indicted on 180 criminal charges related to abuse of power two years later. He was accused of having sexual relations with prisoners, paddling them in his private chambers and transferring cases from other judges’ dockets to his own. The charges against Thomas were ultimately dismissed by the judge in 2009 after the jury deadlocked on several charges, but Thomas was disbarred in both Alabama and Florida following the conclusion of his trial, despite not being convicted. Neither state bar has readmitted Thomas despite several attempts on his part to regain his license to practice law.

Despite his past issues, Weavil said the group decided to support Thomas because the charges had been dismissed. Weavil said the group supports annexation and based its decision on who to support on that.

“We want Mobile to grow so badly,” he said. “We’re not going to grow properly without [annexation]. It is just a key.”

Weavil said if the 2019 plan had gone into effect, the city would have more money and be the second-largest city in the state. However, new census numbers mean Mobile would still be the third-largest city in the state now behind Huntsville and Birmingham. Mobile is currently ranked fourth behind Montgomery.

The Mobile Area Association of Realtors (MAAR) backed Thomas as well, contributing $2,000 to his campaign in July, according to records. MAAR CEO Stephanie White said the group interviewed most of the candidates for local office and the candidates were asked about annexation. In comments to Lagniappe, White alluded to the 2019 proposal and the City Council’s failure to allow a referendum of those impacted in West Mobile.

“Annexation was a big part,” White said. “The Mobile Area Association of Realtors supports the right to vote.”

MAAR did not donate to the Penn campaign, but Thomas’ opponent did receive $2,000 from the Alabama Realtors PAC, according to campaign finance records. Alabama Realtors PAC Chairman Jeremy Walker did not return a call seeking comment for this story.

The Mobile branch of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association gave the Thomas campaign $700. Chapter President Joseph P. Benson, who is listed as a police officer for the courts, also did not return a call seeking comment by press time.

Thomas has not responded to multiple efforts by Lagniappe to interview him about his positions on issues facing the city and District 1, including annexation. In a televised debate on WKRG Herman Thomas called annexation “an important issue” and said the council didn’t spend enough time discussing it in 2019. He added that while residents had “valid concerns” about annexation that the “city must grow.”

Penn sat down with Lagniappe for a 30-minute podcast interview that will be made available to the public Sept. 27. He spoke about annexation, saying he is in favor of the city growing and would support any annexation effort that brings money into the city.

“Annexation is one way to grow our city and I’m pro-growth,” Penn said. “With that being said, I want to see a plan to see just how annexation will impact our current communities we serve and a transparent and detailed plan that identifies the advantages and I think when we have that plan we can share that with our constituents. That’s the thing; I want to hear from my constituents. I would like to see that plan, but I’m pro-growth. I want Mobile to grow.”

In late 2019, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration pushed a plan that would’ve allowed some 13,000 residents of an incorporated area of West Mobile to vote to join the city through annexation. The move promised to make Mobile the second-largest city in the state at the time and bring more resources into city coffers through federal grants based on a 200,000-plus population.

However, the move would’ve decreased the city’s Black majority and opponents argued the city shouldn’t expand its borders before shoring things up within the city limits. The move ultimately failed to garner enough support from members of the Mobile City Council to move to a referendum. The vote was along racial lines, with the four White members voting in favor and the three Black members voting against. Due to the Zoghby Act, a vote to allow the referendum required a supermajority of five votes to be approved.

Annexation proponents are hopeful one of the three council seats — Districts 1, 2 or 3 — that voted against allowing a referendum can be changed to gain that fifth vote. District 3 Councilman C.J. Small was reelected by a very large majority, but has not expressed any indication he would vote for allowing a referendum.

In District 2, incumbent Levon Manzie faces former Councilman William Carroll in the runoff. Manzie voted against the last referendum attempt, but faced five challengers in his second run for reelection. The vote against annexation created trouble for him with some District 2 voters, and his supporters have claimed he has “softened” his position on an annexation vote. Still, he has not made a definitive statement about how he will vote when the issue comes back up.

Carroll also has not definitively stated whether he would vote for or against a referendum.

The calls for annexation and positive population growth have only grown louder since the plan’s defeat in 2019, especially since the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data shows the city’s population continues to fall.

In the last decade, Mobile’s population has dropped 3.1 percent, from 195,111 to 188,720. During the same time period, the city’s Black population has grown to 52 percent, while the White population has dipped to 42 percent.

In a previous podcast interview with Lagniappe, Stimpson said the city probably missed out on as much as $100 million to $150 million in federal funds since the end of 2019 because they had not gone above the 200,000 population threshold. This includes the American Rescue Plan, Stimpson said, where the city could’ve received more than the $58 million it got in coronavirus aid.

Richardson, who finished a distant second in the mayor’s race, was one of the three votes against annexation in 2019.