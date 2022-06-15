Anyone who watched McGill-Toolen play football, basketball or baseball four or five years ago knew there was talent galore walking the halls of the Catholic high school. In very short order, the Yellow Jackets won state championships on the field, the court and the diamond, though not all in the same year.

But only now, after those athletes have made their marks on college sports, can we truly appreciate what a remarkable run the Yellow Jackets had during that period. Specifically, the school year of 2016-17 for McGill-Toolen will go down as one of the most successful and star-studded in state history.

Those teams included two multisport stars who are set to take Dallas by storm soon. Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert was recently drafted in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys and is producing rave reviews in early workouts.

Tolbert is the best offensive player in University of South Alabama history and is in the running with Jeremy Reaves as the best Jaguar football player ever. He’s now part of America’s Team and will soon be catching passes from Dak Prescott. Tolbert tells a great story of receiving a call from Prescott even before he was drafted. That was a sure sign of how serious the Cowboys were about adding Tolbert to the offense.

Tolbert’s high school quarterback and close friend is Bubba Thompson, who chose baseball over football. Thompson had offers to play quarterback at the highest level after passing for 3,173 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior. But the opportunities in baseball were too strong to pass.

Thompson was the 26th pick in the first round by the Texas Rangers, which brought with it a signing bonus of $2.1 million.

He’s worked his way up to AAA and is expected to be a star for the Texas Rangers in the near future.

Tolbert wasn’t the only star receiver catching passes from Thompson on Friday nights for McGill-Toolen.

Marlon Williams starred at Central Florida before beginning his pro career. He was just named the USFL Offensive Player of the Week while playing for the Birmingham Stallions.

Larry Rembert was another standout receiver on the team. He went on to the play for the West Florida Argonauts.

Those McGill-Toolen football teams went 26-2 in 2015 and 2016, including a 22-game winning streak. They won one state title and played for another.

Those football teams also included the best linebacker in the state, Carlton Martial. After walking on with no scholarship, Martial quickly became the best player for the Troy Trojans. He was a freshman All-American. Last year, he was a preseason All-American and was named by Pro Football Focus as the 35th best player in college football. He has one more year to play college ball before entering the NFL.

Trey Simpson became a starting offensive lineman for South Alabama, blocking for his former high school teammate, running back Bryan Hill.

Eric Garror left Mobile and immediately became a star at Louisiana as a defensive back and punt returner. He still has a legitimate chance at a pro career.

On defense, Tre Young went on to star for South Alabama, while Jakorian Bennett signed with Maryland and LeDarrius Cox signed with Ole Miss.

That brings us to the McGill-Toolen baseball team that won a state championship with stars all over the field.

Nate LaRue has had a dream season as the catcher for the Auburn Tigers, playing a starring role in leading Auburn to a Regional title and into the Super Regional against Oregon State.

Pitcher Chandler Best was on the mound in the deciding game as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles dramatically beat LSU to advance to the Super Regional against Ole Miss.

Eric Toth was one of the best all-around athletes in his class. He starred at Presbyterian, hitting .351 with five home runs and 34 RBI. He will play his final season at Mercer.

There are so many more outstanding athletes from that era of McGill-Toolen sports, including all-state players John Young III and Brandon Hinton.

Not only were these players outstanding individuals, but they were also state champions, several in multiple sports. Now that they’ve been successful in college, it will be interesting to see how many can make it big as professionals.

