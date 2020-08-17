Mobile County Public Schools Superintendent Chresal Threadgill has been named the District 1 Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents of Alabama.

In a year in which school systems around the country are dealing with the uncertainty of a pandemic and the tough decisions that come with it, Threadgill was chosen for the honor by his peers in District 1, which includes all public school systems in Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Washington counties. Each of the nine district winners is eligible for the state Superintendent of the Year award, which will be announced on Oct. 14.

In a statement Monday, Threadgill said he was “honored and elated” to have been selected by his colleagues.

“Even though I am personally thrilled about the honor, I give all of the credit to my team who work alongside me each day, who are just as deserving of recognition,” Threadgill wrote. “Thanks again to District 1 for bestowing this honor upon me. I will continue to represent our district well by giving my all to ensure our students are successful, even during such uncertain times.”