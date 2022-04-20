Superintendent Chresal Threadgill is looking to expand Mobile County Public School System’s (MCPSS) magnet program, which currently only exists in elementary and middle schools.

Threadgill notified parents and stakeholders by email on April 15 of new plans to “reconstitute” LeFlore High School.

He wrote, “Yesterday afternoon, I met with the faculty and staff of John L. LeFlore High School and announced that we are beginning the process of ‘restoring’ LeFlore to its glory days as a magnet high school focusing on the arts and academics.”

Threadgill explained the change will add fine arts and performing arts components to the school’s instruction. He said this would require a “reconstitution” of faculty and staff.

LeFlore will continue serving as a comprehensive school for students in the Toulminville community.

“This decision, as with all decisions I make, is in the best interest of our students,” Threadgill wrote. “All changes and additions to make this vision a reality will be in effect by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.”

LeFlore’s latest report card score through the Alabama State Department of Education was recorded for the 2018-2019 school year and graded the school with a D.

The school opened as LeFlore High School of Communication and Arts in 1981 and included a comprehensive and magnet school component. The magnet program was devised in connection with the Birdie Mae Davis lawsuit as MCPSS sought to satisfy the courts to end busing requirements.

MCPSS’ magnet school program requires schools to adhere to a rigorous curriculum. Threadgill attended LeFlore High from 1989 to 1993 and said it maintained its magnet status during his time there.

But LeFlore has been a magnet school in name only for the past 10 to 15 years, according to Threadgill. He said the school’s fine arts components were stripped from the curriculum while the name was left unchanged.

“We’re just trying to get it back to what it was,” Threadgill said. “There are no high school magnet schools and there should be.”

Threadgill said MCPSS currently has eight magnet elementary and middle school programs. As LeFlore has previously been a magnet school, he decided to restructure it as such. He hopes the transformation will serve as a blueprint for converting another high school in the future.

LeFlore currently has 30 certified teaching positions. Threadgill said the change won’t affect how many teachers the school employs, but it will need some different instructors to lead dance classes, art and foreign language.

In order to get the “key” aspects of the magnet school, Threadgill was required to non-renew the entire faculty. Tenured staff will have priority and can either accept opportunities to transfer or reapply. Non-tenured staff will have to reapply for jobs with the system.

According to the LeFlore High webpage, there are 47 certified and non-certified teaching positions. There are eight support staff, five administrators and counselors and one principal.

Threadgill said it’s unclear how many teachers will be rehired and noted special fine arts instructors will have to be recruited to fill positions created by the magnet program. He said this may actually benefit teacher shortages as it could funnel employees into vacant jobs in other schools. He noted MCPSS maintains about 8,000 employees and open roster positions have been fluctuating around 200.

Alabama Education Association (AEA) Mobile UniServe Directors Abigail Davis and Eric Beck told Lagniappe faculty and staff affected by the reconstitution should consider joining the AEA before they receive a letter from the school system for mandatory transfer. Doing so would provide them with full legal assistance and support, they said.

The AEA has already sent informational letters to their members at LeFlore briefing them on the rights of tenured employees. For instance, a tenured employee has due process and 15 days to contest decisions if they could be moved to a school outside of their current feeder pattern.

Beck said over the 17 years he has been serving the Mobile district, MCPSS has merged or reconstituted about eight to nine schools.

Beck said there has been an unprecedented number of retirements and attrition in public schools over the last two years and said he’s interested to see how difficult it will be to fill special elective positions in the magnet program.